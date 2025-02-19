Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
"Dictator Without Elections": Trump Takes A Controversial Dig At Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "dictator" in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Dictator Without Elections”: Trump Takes A Controversial Dig At Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at the Daytona 500, marking his second visit to NASCAR’s most prestigious race.


U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” in a social media post on Wednesday. This statement has deepened tensions at a time when efforts to end the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia remain uncertain.

The United States has been a key supporter of Ukraine, providing military aid and financial assistance. However, since leaving office, Trump has taken a different stance, advocating for negotiations with Moscow instead of continued military support for Kyiv.

Trump’s Remarks on Truth Social

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to launch a direct attack on Zelensky, stating, “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.” His remarks referred to Ukraine’s decision not to hold elections during wartime, as allowed under Ukrainian law.

Zelensky’s Response to Trump’s Comments

Zelensky swiftly responded, accusing Trump of falling for Russian “disinformation.” Trump had claimed that Ukraine played a role in “starting” the war and questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky’s leadership, echoing Kremlin narratives.

“He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing (Joe) Biden ‘like a fiddle,'” Trump wrote in his social media post.

Zelensky has maintained power under martial law imposed following Russia’s invasion in 2022. While his popularity has declined over time, polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) indicates that trust in him has never dropped below 50 percent during the war.

Trump’s Calls for Peace Talks with Russia

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his criticism of Zelensky and urged an end to the war, positioning himself as the only leader capable of brokering peace. “In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only ‘TRUMP,’ and the Trump Administration, can do,” he wrote.

This statement signals Trump’s desire to distance himself from the Biden administration’s approach, which has focused on supporting Ukraine militarily and diplomatically.

What’s Next for Ukraine and the U.S.?

Trump’s remarks come at a crucial time when Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. His shift in rhetoric has raised concerns among international leaders about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv.

While Zelensky remains in power, debates over Ukraine’s wartime governance and the legitimacy of its leadership will likely continue. The response from the Biden administration and European allies will be key in determining how Trump’s latest statements affect diplomatic efforts surrounding the war.

As the conflict persists, the relationship between Trump and Zelensky remains strained, with significant implications for Ukraine’s future and its alliances with the West.

