Did India Attack Sialkot, Rawalpindi? Gaza Pictures Being Falsely Used To Spread Misinformation | Fact Check

In a powerful and precise response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched a coordinated missile strike in the early hours of May 7. The operation, called ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeted nine major terrorist sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attack was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

According to the government, this was a calculated and restrained operation aimed only at terrorist infrastructure, with no intent to escalate tensions with Pakistan.

The Strike Was India’s Answer to the Pahalgam Massacre

The decision to strike came after a brutal terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians—25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen—were killed. The attack shocked the nation and led to immediate calls for accountability.

In a public statement, the Ministry of Defence said:

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

The statement further added, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

When and How Operation Sindoor Was Carried Out

Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 AM on May 7. Over the course of just 25 minutes, missiles and precision-guided munitions were used to strike nine terror camps across the border. It was a coordinated tri-services operation involving land, air, and sea-based assets—an indication of the high level of planning and synchronization behind the strikes.

The operation marked one of the most significant military actions since the Balakot airstrike in 2019.

Fake Visuals Spread Online After the Operation

Following the strikes, a wave of misinformation surfaced on social media. Several pro-Pakistan accounts began sharing old photos and videos, falsely claiming they were visuals from the Indian airstrikes. Some of these visuals, including one viral image, were actually from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza from years ago.

🚨 Breaking News – Sialkot under fire.

Sirens around Rawalpindi as well. 🇮🇳 INDIA attacks Laskar e Tayeba & Jaish e Mohammad Base in Sialkot & Rawalpindi !

More updates are on the way.

Jay Hind Jay Bharat 🇮🇳🇮🇳💪💪🦁#OperationSindhoor 2.0 #IndiaPakistanWar #sialkot pic.twitter.com/ULugwGe9Lz — Amrita mishra (काशी वाली ) (@Amrita_2121) May 7, 2025

One specific image being circulated as an “Indian strike on Sialkot” was a three-year-old photo originally published by The New York Times.

The government has urged the public to rely only on official sources and verified news as misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion.

The Nine Terror Camps That Were Targeted

Sources confirmed that the Indian forces struck nine high-value targets during Operation Sindoor. These included both training facilities and terror group headquarters. The locations hit were:

Sawai Nala Camp (Muzaffarabad)

Syedna Belal Camp

Gulpur Camp

Abbas Camp

Barnala Camp

Sarjal Camp

Mehmoona Joya Camp

Markaz Taiba (Bahawalpur)

Markaz Subhan (Bahawalpur)

These sites were known to be operated by terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen, all of which have carried out attacks in India in the past.

No Civilian Casualties, No Military Installations Targeted

At a press briefing held on Wednesday afternoon, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed concerns about potential civilian or military casualties on the Pakistani side.

She confirmed that:

“The operation did not target any Pakistani military installations and that no civilian casualties had been reported.”

This statement supports India’s claim that Operation Sindoor was a highly focused action designed to destroy terrorist infrastructure, not to provoke a broader military conflict.

Masood Azhar Claims Family Members Were Killed

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, a designated terrorist, reportedly confirmed that the Indian strike on Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur killed several people close to him. Azhar said, “10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in a missile strike on the group’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.”

While India has not officially commented on the identities of those killed, the admission by Azhar adds weight to the success of the operation in striking critical leadership targets.