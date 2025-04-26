Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Did Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Dance To Shah Rukh Khan’s Song? Truth Behind Throwback Video

Former Pakistan Finance Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has caused quite a stir following his threatening remarks aimed at India. This came after India’s government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

'Dariya Mein Ya Toh Hamara 'Paani' Bahega, Ya Phir Unka 'Khoon': Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Threat To India


Former Pakistan Finance Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has caused quite a stir following his threatening remarks aimed at India. This came after India’s government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Bhutto-Zardari addressed a public rally in Sukkur, Sindh, where he made strong statements about the Indus River.

“I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood,” Bhutto said, in a clear message to India regarding the water dispute. His remarks have led to serious concerns and sparked outrage both in Pakistan and abroad.

However, alongside these serious political statements, a viral video has caused even more confusion and mockery on social media, bringing an unexpected twist to the situation.

The Viral Dance Video and the Mix-Up

A video of a man dancing to the song “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s popular film Pathaan went viral online, with many users mistakenly identifying the dancer as Bilawal Bhutto. The video shows a man dancing in a joyful and energetic way at a wedding, and it quickly caught the attention of social media users, who found the dance moves amusing.

When the video first went viral in 2023, people online mocked the dance, and many assumed that the man in the clip was Bhutto-Zardari. The video gained even more attention after his recent comments, causing people to share it again and mistakenly claim that it was Bhutto in the video.

However, according to a report by Hindustan Times (HT) from 2023, the man in the video is not Bilawal Bhutto, but his lookalike, Mehroz Baig. At the time the video was recorded, Baig was a media sciences student in Karachi.

Clearing Up the Confusion

While many continued to misidentify the man in the video as Bhutto, a few social media users had doubts and took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to question the video’s authenticity. One user asked an AI chatbot, Grok, if the video was real. The AI responded with clarification.

“The video is real but doesn’t show Bilawal Bhutto. It features Mehroz Baig, a student from Karachi, dancing with actress Inaya Khan at her sister’s wedding in January 2023. The caption’s claim about Bhutto is false and inflammatory, with no evidence to support it,” Grok explained.

The chatbot continued to explain that the confusion arose because Baig resembled Bhutto. The popularity of the song Besharam Rang, which was trending at the time, also contributed to the video’s widespread sharing. According to fact-checking sources, the video was originally posted by Inaya Khan on Instagram.

Bilawal’s Response to the Indus Water Treaty Suspension

While the viral video of Bhutto’s lookalike caused confusion and laughter online, the political situation remained serious. Bhutto-Zardari’s comments on the Indus Waters Treaty are part of an ongoing diplomatic conflict with India. The treaty, which governs the sharing of water from the Indus River, has been a point of tension for years, especially when incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack escalate matters.

India’s decision to suspend the treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam attack has been met with strong reactions from Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s comments reflect Pakistan’s anger over the suspension and its determination to claim control over the Indus River.

