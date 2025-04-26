Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep At Pope Francis' Funeral? Internet Has A Field Day After Photos Go Viral

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep At Pope Francis’ Funeral? Internet Has A Field Day After Photos Go Viral

The image sparked speculation, with many users suggesting that the 78-year-old president appeared to have fallen asleep during the service.

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep At Pope Francis’ Funeral? Internet Has A Field Day After Photos Go Viral

The viral photo of Donald Trump allegedly falling asleep at Pope Francis' funeral.


On Saturday, April 26, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis, occupying a prominent front-row seat in St. Peter’s Square. The ceremony was attended by more than 50 world leaders and dignitaries.

Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, with the two seated next to Estonian President Alar Karis and near French President Emmanuel Macron in the outdoor service held on a clear morning.

During his visit to Italy, President Trump also had a diplomatic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The private meeting took place inside St. Peter’s Basilica, just before the funeral service began. Photographs from the meeting showed the two leaders seated face-to-face in a marbled room, engaging in a discussion.

Did Trump Sleep At Pope Francis’ Funeral?

A photo from the funeral showing President Trump sitting next to Melania Trump went viral on social media. The image sparked speculation, with many users suggesting that the 78-year-old president appeared to have fallen asleep during the service.

In the image, Trump’s face is down and his eyes are closed, leading to a flurry of humorous commentary on social media platforms.

The funeral of Pope Francis saw a large gathering of global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Argentina’s President Javier Milei.

Despite the lighthearted comments about President Trump’s posture, the event remained a moment of reflection and respect for the late Catholic Church leader.

