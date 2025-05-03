Did Donald Trump Mock Pope Francis’ Death? US President Posts AI Image In Papal Attire

A few days ago, Donald Trump jokingly said in an interview, "I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice," when asked who should lead the Catholic Church. His comment got a laugh at the time, but things took a different turn when he shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on Truth Social on May 3, 2025.

The Post That Got People Talking

In the image, Trump is seen wearing the Pope’s white robes and mitre (the tall, pointy hat). While some might have found it funny, others weren’t too thrilled about it. A lot of people felt that the post was in bad taste, especially since Pope Francis had just passed away last month at the age of 88, following a stroke and heart failure.

What People Are Saying Online

The reactions to the image have been all over the place. Some found it funny, while others were pretty upset about it.

One person said, “This is extremely disrespectful and narcissistic. Republicans really voted for that.” Another person added, “Posting himself as the Pope isn’t just absurd, it’s a blasphemous mockery of faith, power, and democracy.”

He posting himself as the Pope isn’t just absurd, it’s a blasphemous mockery of faith, power, and democracy. This isn’t leadership, it’s narcissistic idolatry on full display. A man who once bragged about grabbing women, incited a mob on his own Capitol, dodged draft duties, and… — BLOODLINE SAGA 🩸 (@Rockstar82vansh) May 3, 2025

But not everyone was angry. A few people defended Trump, with one commenter saying, “I just don’t understand how you can hate on this guy.” Others thought the whole thing was hilarious, with one person commenting, “Funniest man alive and it’s not even close.”

The Timing of the Post

The controversy was made worse by the fact that Pope Francis had only just passed away. His death last month shocked many, and the timing of Trump’s post didn’t sit well with a lot of people. Some felt it was disrespectful to mock a religious leader’s death, while others thought it was just a joke taken too seriously.