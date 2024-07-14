Did Donald Trump Rally Have Security Lapses? Former POTUS Supporters Blast Secret Service

Donald Trump was delivering his speech and remained on stage even after the police were informed about the shooter, according to an eyewitness who warned the authorities about the threat.

Republican lawmakers have pledged to swiftly investigate how a sniper managed to evade Secret Service agents, ascend to the roof of a building near Trump’s location at the election rally, and fire multiple shots before being neutralized.

Early reports indicate that the shooter was outside the security perimeter of the rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania. One interviewee told the BBC that they attempted to alert police and the Secret Service about the sniper but were unsuccessful.

Did Donald Trump Rally Have Security Lapses?

Trump supporters have criticized the Secret Service, which is primarily responsible for protecting Trump as a former U.S. president. Billionaire Elon Musk has called for the resignation of the agency’s leadership.

Conservative activist Jack Posobiec on social media platform X stated, “How was a sniper with a full rifle kit allowed to bear crawl onto the closest roof to a presidential nominee?”

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on social media that the House will have “Secret Service Director KIMBERLY CHEATLE and other appropriate officials from DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.”

Shortly after the shooting, the Secret Service announced that it had begun an investigation and briefed Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the upcoming November 15 election. The agency did not immediately respond to further inquiries about its protocols.

The Pennsylvania State Police directed questions to the Secret Service, which also did not immediately respond. Ben Maser, a 41-year-old welder who was outside the rally perimeter listening to Trump, noticed two officers seemingly searching for someone and began scanning the area as well.

Maser stated, “I saw the guy on the roof. I told the officer that he was up there. He went about looking for him.”

The attack will undoubtedly prompt a review of Trump’s security, likely resulting in protection comparable to that of a sitting president, according to Joseph LaSorsa, a former Secret Service agent who served on the presidential detail. LaSorsa stated, “There will be an intensive review” of the incident, adding, “there’s going to be a massive realignment. This cannot happen.”

Securing Trump Rallies

During most of Trump’s campaign stops, local police assist the Secret Service in securing the venue. Agents from other Department of Homeland Security agencies, such as the Transportation Security Administration, sometimes provide additional help.

Securing these events is a challenging task. Many Trump rallies attract thousands of attendees, are held in open-air settings, and last for several hours. Prior to the event, agents scan the venue for bombs and other threats, and Trump always arrives in a fortified motorcade.

Law enforcement typically sets up barriers as a perimeter and requires all attendees to pass through a metal detector. Armed protective agents search attendees’ bags and wallets, and many rallygoers are patted down by hand.

Paul Eckloff, a former Secret Service agent who retired in 2020, mentioned that agents would have surveyed all rooftops with a line of sight ahead of time. “This person either concealed themselves until they became a threat or were not a threat until they revealed their weapons,” said Eckloff.

After Trump was injured, Secret Service personnel quickly surrounded him to form a human shield. Heavily armed agents in body armor and carrying rifles also took to the stage, scanning the area for additional threats. Trump was then swiftly escorted to a black SUV and taken to a local hospital, according to his campaign.

