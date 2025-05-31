Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
  Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was 'Willing To Give His Sperm To Anyone': Report

Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was ‘Willing To Give His Sperm To Anyone’: Report

In a bombshell revelation, the Wall Street Journal reported that Japanese officials approached Musk, requesting that he be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman.

Did Elon Musk Secretly Have A Child With A Japanese Pop Star? Tesla Boss Was ‘Willing To Give His Sperm To Anyone’: Report

Elon Musk fathered a child with Japanese popstar,


Elon Musk is once again at the center of controversy following explosive claims that he fathered a child with a Japanese pop star. The allegations were made by 26-year-old Clair St. Clair, who says she shares a son named Romulus with the billionaire tech mogul.

Speaking to The New York Times, St. Clair stated that Musk once told her he had children across the globe, including with a prominent Japanese entertainer.

Elon Musk’s Concerns About Population Decline Sparked Sperm Donations

According to St. Clair, Musk expressed a deep concern about global birth rate declines, which he cited as a reason for offering his sperm to those who requested it. “He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he genuinely believed these people should have children,” she told the outlet. Musk allegedly did not reveal the identity of the woman who received his sperm.

Publicly, Elon Musk is known to have fathered at least 14 children with four different women, including Canadian artist Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. However, a Wall Street Journal report published in April suggested that the real number of Musk’s offspring may be much higher than previously disclosed.

Elon Musk Reportedly Approached by Japan for Sperm Donation

In a bombshell revelation, the Wall Street Journal reported that Japanese officials approached Musk, requesting that he be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. In a text message to St. Clair, quoted by The Independent, Musk reportedly said, “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm.”

St. Clair also claimed that Musk asked her to keep both their relationship and his paternity a secret. She recounted that while giving birth in September last year, Musk communicated via disappearing Signal messages to ensure privacy. She further alleged that during a Trump election celebration at Mar-a-Lago, she had to pretend not to know him.

Drug Use Claims Surface in New York Times Report

The New York Times article also includes troubling allegations about Musk’s alleged drug use. While working with Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk reportedly consumed excessive amounts of ketamine—enough to affect his bladder.

He was also said to have taken Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, and carried a pill organizer stocked with around 20 different medications.

