Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
Did French President Emmanuel Macron Get Slapped By Wife Brigitte Macron? Shocking Video Sparks Speculation

The French President looks briefly startled but quickly regains his composure and waves to the welcoming officials.

Did French President Emmanuel Macron Get Slapped By Wife Brigitte Macron? Shocking Video Sparks Speculation

Did French President Emmanuel Macron Get Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron? Shocking Video Sparks Speculation


A surprising moment caught on camera has stirred up chatter online, as a video shows French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, appearing to push his face just after landing in Vietnam.

The footage, captured as Macron exited his aircraft in Hanoi on Sunday evening, has overshadowed the official agenda of his Southeast Asia tour. Instead of policy and diplomacy, the brief and unusual interaction between the couple is stealing headlines.

Viral Clip Sparks Online Frenzy

In the widely shared video, the aircraft door opens and Brigitte’s hands are the first to appear. She reaches for Macron’s face and seems to shove it aside.

The French President looks briefly startled but quickly regains his composure and waves to the welcoming officials.

What added to the mystery was that Brigitte was mostly hidden behind the aircraft door, making the gesture look even more ambiguous. Moments later, she walked down the stairs beside Macron but did not take the arm he offered her.

Online viewers quickly reacted, interpreting the exchange as anything from a light slap to a sign of private tension.

Elysee Palace Offers Calm Clarification

In an effort to cool speculation, the Elysee Palace offered an explanation that framed the moment in a lighter context.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh. It was a moment of closeness,” an Elysee official said, according to a Reuters report.

A source close to the President also told BFMTV that the couple had been “bickering” in a playful way before the tour began. “It was a moment of complicity,” the source added.

Another insider described it simply as “a harmless squabble.”

Macron Shifts Focus to Southeast Asia Tour

While the clip continues to fuel online debate, Macron is now focused on his week-long tour of Southeast Asia.

He began the trip in Hanoi and is set to visit Indonesia and Singapore in the coming days.

Despite the viral buzz, officials close to the President insist that the moment was nothing more than a private joke between a long-married couple.

