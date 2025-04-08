Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Did Hamas Wink at You?’—Trump Asks Bizarre Question To Israeli Hostages, Sparks Outrage

‘Did Hamas Wink at You?’—Trump Asks Bizarre Question To Israeli Hostages, Sparks Outrage

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump made a puzzling remark about Hamas-held hostages, referencing Germany in an unclear context. The conversation, set against trade tensions and U.S.-Iran negotiations, underscored the complexities of U.S.-Israel relations.

‘Did Hamas Wink at You?’—Trump Asks Bizarre Question To Israeli Hostages, Sparks Outrage

Trump made bizarre remarks on Israeli hostages, sparking controversy as Netanyahu seeks tariff relief & U.S.-Iran nuclear talks move forward.


During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump recounted his conversation with Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas. He said he asked them whether their captors “winked at them” and whether the militants showed them “any sign of love” or “a meal on the side… like what happened in Germany.”

Trump’s comments, made during the Oval Office meeting, have drawn attention for their unusual phrasing, particularly his reference to Germany, which remains unclear in context. The meeting, which marked Netanyahu’s second visit to Washington since Trump returned to office, focused on trade, U.S.-Israel relations, and negotiations with Iran.

Trade Talks: Netanyahu Seeks Resolution to U.S. Tariffs

Netanyahu’s visit came shortly after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on several U.S. trading partners, including Israel. The 17% tariff on Israeli goods has raised concerns about the economic impact on the country’s exports.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu assured that Israel would work swiftly to address its trade deficit with the U.S. “We intend to do it very quickly,” he stated. “I believe Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump, however, did not commit to reducing the tariffs on Israeli goods. “Maybe not,” he said. “Don’t forget we help Israel a lot. We give Israel $4 billion a year. That’s a lot.”

Trump Dismisses Reports of Tariff Pause

Amid speculation that the White House was considering a 90-day pause on the new tariffs, Trump firmly denied such reports. “We’re not looking at that,” he told reporters. “We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us, and there are going to be fair deals.”

Trump has framed the tariffs as a strategic move to strengthen the U.S. economy. “They will make the United States rich,” he said, reiterating his stance on the trade policies.

Trump Confirms U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump also confirmed that the United States has initiated direct talks with Iran over its nuclear program. “We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started,” he announced. “It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen.”

The president warned that if negotiations fail, Tehran would be “in great danger.” While the specifics of the talks remain unclear, this marks a significant development in U.S.-Iran relations.

Netanyahu, while cautious, expressed support for diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “If it can be done diplomatically … I think that would be a good thing,” he said. “But whatever happens, we must make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.”

White House Cancels Joint Press Conference

Following their private discussions, Trump and Netanyahu were initially scheduled to hold a joint press conference. However, the White House canceled the event without providing an immediate explanation.

Netanyahu’s visit was announced at the last minute on Sunday, with the Israeli leader stating that his trip was at Trump’s invitation to discuss both the Israeli hostages in Gaza and the newly imposed U.S. tariffs.

Also Read: Trump Says Gaza War Should End ‘Soon’ As Netanyahu Pushes For Hostage Deal

Filed under

Hamas Trump

Dubai has played a key ro

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership
newsx

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns
Comedian Kunal Kamra foun

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter
JD Vance makes

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks
The Trump administration

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...
As the ruckus continued i

J&K Assembly: Opposition Blames NC-BJP Nexus, Demands Removal Of Jammu and Kashmir Speaker
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation Order: Report

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...

Entertainment

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank