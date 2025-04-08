During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump made a puzzling remark about Hamas-held hostages, referencing Germany in an unclear context. The conversation, set against trade tensions and U.S.-Iran negotiations, underscored the complexities of U.S.-Israel relations.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump recounted his conversation with Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas. He said he asked them whether their captors “winked at them” and whether the militants showed them “any sign of love” or “a meal on the side… like what happened in Germany.”

Trump’s comments, made during the Oval Office meeting, have drawn attention for their unusual phrasing, particularly his reference to Germany, which remains unclear in context. The meeting, which marked Netanyahu’s second visit to Washington since Trump returned to office, focused on trade, U.S.-Israel relations, and negotiations with Iran.

Trade Talks: Netanyahu Seeks Resolution to U.S. Tariffs

Netanyahu’s visit came shortly after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on several U.S. trading partners, including Israel. The 17% tariff on Israeli goods has raised concerns about the economic impact on the country’s exports.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu assured that Israel would work swiftly to address its trade deficit with the U.S. “We intend to do it very quickly,” he stated. “I believe Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same.”

Trump, however, did not commit to reducing the tariffs on Israeli goods. “Maybe not,” he said. “Don’t forget we help Israel a lot. We give Israel $4 billion a year. That’s a lot.”

Trump Dismisses Reports of Tariff Pause

Amid speculation that the White House was considering a 90-day pause on the new tariffs, Trump firmly denied such reports. “We’re not looking at that,” he told reporters. “We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us, and there are going to be fair deals.”

Trump has framed the tariffs as a strategic move to strengthen the U.S. economy. “They will make the United States rich,” he said, reiterating his stance on the trade policies.

Trump Confirms U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump also confirmed that the United States has initiated direct talks with Iran over its nuclear program. “We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started,” he announced. “It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen.”

The president warned that if negotiations fail, Tehran would be “in great danger.” While the specifics of the talks remain unclear, this marks a significant development in U.S.-Iran relations.

Netanyahu, while cautious, expressed support for diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “If it can be done diplomatically … I think that would be a good thing,” he said. “But whatever happens, we must make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.”

White House Cancels Joint Press Conference

Following their private discussions, Trump and Netanyahu were initially scheduled to hold a joint press conference. However, the White House canceled the event without providing an immediate explanation.

Netanyahu’s visit was announced at the last minute on Sunday, with the Israeli leader stating that his trip was at Trump’s invitation to discuss both the Israeli hostages in Gaza and the newly imposed U.S. tariffs.

