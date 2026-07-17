Did Iran Destroy US Military Aircrafts? IRGC Makes Big Claim After Deadly American Strikes

Iran said it launched a large-scale retaliatory operation against US military targets in the Middle East, claiming to have struck several American military aircraft in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones after overnight US attacks inside Iran killed at least eight people. The claims came as the conflict widened across multiple countries, with missile exchanges, fresh air strikes and damage to critical infrastructure reported from Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait. While Tehran described the operation as a direct response to US actions, the claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate response from the US military. Jordan, meanwhile, said its air defences intercepted three Iranian missiles and reported no casualties or damage.

Iran says US aircraft were destroyed as Jordan intercepts incoming missiles

Reportedly, in a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had destroyed “several US refuelling aircraft and fighter jets” and caused “serious damage to many more.” The IRGC also urged Jordanians to target “the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans” in their country.

Jordan’s military earlier said it had shot down three Iranian missiles before they reached their targets. Authorities said the interceptions caused no deaths or property damage, even as fighting across the region intensified.

Iran expands attacks beyond Jordan as Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait report strikes

As per reports, the IRGC also announced that it had targeted a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria, saying the strike was revenge for the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr. Iranian state media carried the claim, but it could not be independently verified. Neither the Syrian government nor the US military immediately commented.

The United States had announced in February that it had completed its withdrawal from the al-Tanf base located near the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border. Syria has largely tried to stay out of the wider regional conflict, which has already drawn in neighbouring Lebanon, where Hezbollah has fought Israeli forces, and Iraq, where Iran-backed groups have launched drone and rocket attacks.

Explosions were also reported in Irbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdish region as air defences responded to incoming fire. The apparent target was the Iranian Kurdish dissident group Komala. As per reports, an official, speaking anonymously for security reasons, said at least nine people were killed and several others were injured. Iran did not immediately claim responsibility, although it has targeted Komala in the past.

Iran-US conflict deepens as infrastructure and strategic sites come under attack

Tehran also launched fresh missile attacks against US-allied countries, including Qatar. In Kuwait, a power and water desalination plant was damaged, affecting key infrastructure in the desert nation.

The ceasefire agreed last month has now collapsed, with the Iran-US conflict entering another dangerous phase. The United States has widened its air campaign by striking bridges, electrical infrastructure and collapsing a tower at a major Iranian port. The attacks are part of US President Donald Trump’s strategy to increase pressure on Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reports dozens killed as fresh US air strikes hit southern cities

Across Iran, explosions were reported in Ahvaz, Qeshm, Bushehr, Dashti, Bostan, Sirik and Bandar-e-Lengeh. Three bridges near Bandar-e-Khamir were hit, while the Tapeh Allah Akbar neighbourhood in Bandar Abbas and several nearby locations also came under attack.

Iranian state television said road and railway infrastructure in Hormozgan province was struck, killing at least seven people. An airport in Iranshahr was damaged, causing power outages, while air strikes on Kish Island temporarily disrupted electricity in parts of the island, according to Al Jazeera. Iranian officials said US attacks have now killed dozens of people, wounded hundreds more, and fresh casualties were reported in Friday’s strikes.

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