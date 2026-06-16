Did Iran Hire Psychologists To Assess Trump’s Mental Condition During Peace Talks? Report Reveals Inside Details

The Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between the United States and Iran has finally been agreed upon after nearly three months of unabated conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. As the ‘peace’ MoU was being signed, a news report has revealed an unusual incident that took place during the negotiations. Drop Site News has reported that Iran hired professional psychologists to decode the behaviour of US President Donald Trump during the peace negotiations. The psychologists were meant to assist the Iranian negotiation team in assessing the mental condition of Donald Trump during the talks to end the war in West Asia.

Crafting of messages by professional psychologists

The report also suggested that the professional psychologists crafted messages that were passed on to the US President by the mediators.

An Iranian official, who was privy to the matter, told Drop site that two senior psychologists were deployed with the negotiation team to shape the messages for Trump in what the Iranian official considered US President’s psychopathic behavior. These psychologists assisted the Iranian team during the initial days when the peace talks were being held in Pakistan in the month of April.

According to the Iranian official’s claim, there was a marked improvement in Trump’s behaviour since Tehran started taking the help of psychiatrists in crafting messages and written communications for Trump.

Exchanged notes could become historical records

US and Iran on Sunday agreed to sign an MoU to end the brutal war in Middle East with both sides claiming the edge in negotiations. The MoU will be signed on June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Iranian official also claimed that their negotiating team was aware that the exchanged documents could well be part of historical records and thus the talks were conducted in a way that carries “weight and sophistication’ of both parties’ negotiating skills and approach.

Republicans express caution over MoU

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said that many issues are yet to be sorted out with Iran after Trump’s Republican party members expressed doubts over the agreement

reached with Iran. The Republicans have also demanded that the White House release more details about the MoU signed by President Trump.