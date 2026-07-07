Who Fired On Qatari LNG Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz? Suspected Drone Attack Sparks Fire, Crew Evacuated

Fresh tensions have erupted in the Strait of Hormuz after two commercial tankers were hit on Tuesday, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that caught fire and was left at risk of exploding. Qatar has directly blamed Iran for the attack on the LNG vessel Al Rekayyat, saying it was struck by a drone overnight. The incident came as thousands gathered in Iran’s holy city of Qom to mourn the country’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising new concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes.

The Al Rekayyat reported an engine room fire after the strike. While the crew were safe and were being evacuated, maritime security sources told Reuters the blaze could trigger an explosion if not brought under control.

Strait of Hormuz attack leaves LNG tanker on fire

A recorded distress call reviewed by Reuters captured the captain describing the emergency. “Mayday mayday mayday. This is vessel Al Rekayyat, LNG vessel Al Rekayyat. We are being hit by drone on port side, top of engine room. Status: engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage.”

A second vessel, the Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman’s coast in the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime security sources said the cause of that damage was not immediately known.

Strait of Hormuz tensions rise as Qatar blames Iran

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the strike as “an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation and global energy supplies, and a clear violation of international law.” He urged Iran to immediately stop actions that threaten regional security and maritime navigation, saying Tehran bore full legal responsibility for the attack and any resulting damage or consequences.

Iran did not immediately comment on the allegations, and no group claimed responsibility. However, a US official, speaking anonymously, said initial indications suggested Iran had fired at the two commercial vessels.

Strait of Hormuz remains on edge after latest attacks

The incidents are the first reported attacks in the Strait of Hormuz since mourning for Khamenei began last week. They also underline the continuing risks to Gulf shipping more than four months after the United States and Israel launched a war that they said was aimed at preventing Iran from threatening its neighbours. The latest strikes have once again put the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of regional security concerns.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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