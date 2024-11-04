Did Kamala Harris’ Claim That Bacon Is A Spice Lead To Her Interview Being Botched? Here’s the Truth

Rahma expressed his discomfort with the interview, especially given the current geopolitical climate and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating, “It was so complicated because I’m Muslim, and there’s something going on in the world that 100 percent of Muslims care about.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism for her remarks about bacon while being interviewed by a Muslim influencer. During a conversation with Kareem Rahma, the host of the popular TikTok and Instagram series “Subway Takes,” Harris described bacon as “a spice.”

This interview, which took place last summer, reportedly never aired, as reported by a leading publication

Why Was Kamala Harris’ Subway Takes Interview Not Aired?

Rahma, who is Muslim and abstains from eating pork for religious reasons, was initially informed that the vice president would be discussing the topic of removing shoes on airplanes. However, when they began the interview, he found that Harris intended to promote the idea that “bacon is a spice.”

In the video, which has not been publicly released, Rahma appeared surprised by Harris’s statement, to which she responded that bacon could enhance the flavor of bland dishes. She emphasized, “Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” but this led Rahma to pause the discussion and request a return to the topic of air travel. Instead, Harris changed the subject to her preference for anchovies on pizza.

This story is so cringe… Kamala Harris filmed an interview for “Subway Takes,” but it never aired. Why? Her campaign pre-approved the topics, rejecting a question the Muslim host, Rahma, wanted to ask about Gaza. He interviewed her anyway, but the take she delivered was that… pic.twitter.com/3B6ilo4TmM — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 4, 2024

“It Was So Complicated”

Rahma expressed his discomfort with the interview, especially given the current geopolitical climate and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating, “It was so complicated because I’m Muslim, and there’s something going on in the world that 100 percent of Muslims care about.”

He found the conversation veering off into less relevant topics like anchovies to be frustrating.

Despite his concerns, Rahma acknowledged that he didn’t want to engage in political discussions and felt fortunate to have the opportunity for the interview. He has a significant following, with over 928,000 combined followers on TikTok and Instagram.

He also conducted a separate interview with Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who discussed home maintenance issues.

Two senior campaign officials for Harris informed the Times that Rahma was made aware that the conversation would include topics related to pork. However, both Rahma and his manager denied having received such a warning. Harris’s campaign representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the matter.