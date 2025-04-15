Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  • Did Karoline Leavitt Wear A Made In China Dress? Internet Brutally Roasts White House Press Secretary For Her Red Outfit

Did Karoline Leavitt Wear A Made In China Dress? Internet Brutally Roasts White House Press Secretary For Her Red Outfit

Users claimed the lace on Ms Leavitt's dress came from a factory in Mabu, China.


The ongoing US-China trade dispute has found a new battleground — social media — as Chinese netizens and diplomats target US officials for alleged hypocrisy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is now in the spotlight for wearing a dress reportedly made in China.

Chinese Diplomat Points Out Irony in Dress Choice

The controversy erupted after Zhang Zhisheng, China’s Consul General in Denpasar, Indonesia, posted a photo of Leavitt wearing a lace dress during a White House briefing.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Zhang highlighted the irony of the situation, saying that while US officials criticize China, they continue to use Chinese-made products.

Zhang shared a screenshot from a Weibo user who claimed that the lace on Leavitt’s dress came from a factory in Mabu, China, where the user is employed. He added, “Accusing China is business. Buying in China is life,” emphasizing the contradiction between political rhetoric and personal choices.

Netizens React: Accusations of Hypocrisy and Fake News

The post triggered a wave of online reactions. Some Chinese social media users accused Leavitt of double standards — criticizing Chinese manufacturing while wearing Chinese-made apparel. One commenter noted, “She criticizes Made in China but wears it to the podium. That’s peak irony.”

Others, however, defended her, suggesting the dress in question might be a counterfeit. One user remarked, “It’s probably a copy. China is known for knockoffs — they may have duplicated a luxury French brand.”

Another user echoed this, adding, “She’s wearing the original; the ad shows a Chinese imitation. The diplomat’s post is misleading.”

Amid the discussion, some pointed out a long-standing contradiction in Donald Trump’s own branding — that ‘Make America Great Again’ merchandise has reportedly been produced in China since 2016. Critics argue that the use of foreign-made products undermines the administration’s “America First” trade stance.

