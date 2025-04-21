Did Nostradamus Predict Pope Francis’ Death and His Successor?

As tributes pour in from around the world following the death of Pope Francis, a centuries-old prophecy by famed French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, has resurfaced.

As tributes pour in from around the world following the death of Pope Francis, a centuries-old prophecy by famed French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, has once again come to the fore.

A recent New York Post report suggested that Nostradamus may have foretold both the death of Pope Francis and the nature of his successor — a chilling prediction tucked away in his 1555 book Les Prophéties. Known by some as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus has long been credited with forecasting historic global events, from the Great Fire of London and Hitler’s rise to the 9/11 attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even Japan’s 2024 New Year’s Day earthquake.

In a verse now being revisited by believers and skeptics alike, Nostradamus wrote, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff… a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him it will be said that he weakens his see… but long will he sit and in biting activity.”

Another prophecy, according to the NY Post report, added, “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations, and when these things are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End.”

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at 07:35 local time on Easter Monday, at the age of 88. He was the first Latin American pontiff and had recently been released from the hospital following five weeks of treatment for double pneumonia.

Just a day prior, he made a highly anticipated public appearance in St. Peter’s Square, offering an Easter blessing to tens of thousands of worshippers. His sudden death has now initiated the Vatican’s ancient process of papal succession, as cardinal-electors prepare for a new conclave.

Across the globe, world leaders have paid tribute, with Britain’s King Charles releasing a statement saying Pope Francis “profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

As for Nostradamus, believers have argued that the timing and phrasing of his predictions appear to be too precise to ignore.

