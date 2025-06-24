‘Did Not Sleep for Nights’: Indians Returning Home Recall Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

India has, under Operation Sindhu, successfully evacuated more than 2,500 nationals from conflict-hit Iran, with the evacuees lauding the Centre’s efforts and expressing gratitude for their safe return home.

During a conversation with iTV Network, the returning passengers described an atmosphere of fear in Iran. They also shared that missiles were sometimes seen in the sky, and at other times, the sound of drones could be heard.

Fresh Batch of 281 Indians Returns Home

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the process of Indian citizens returning to India continues under Operation Sindhu. By Tuesday evening, a fresh batch of 281 people, including Indians from 12 different states—Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—arrived at Delhi airport on a special flight from Massad in Iran. The returnees included students, religious pilgrims and workers. Additionally, three Sri Lankan and two Nepali citizens also returned on this flight.

In a post on X, sharing the pictures of the evacuees, the MEA wrote, “Update: #OperationSindhu MoS @PmargheritaBJP warmly received 281 Indian, 3 Sri Lankan & 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. They arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1500 hrs on 24 June. 2576 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran as part of #OperationSindhu.”

Returnees Express Gratitude Towards PM Modi

The joy on the faces of the Indians returning from Iran was distinctive as they not only praised the Indian Embassy in Iran but also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Internet Was Down For 6 Days’ in Iran

Indians who returned from the city of Qom in Iran shared with iTV Network the terrifying experiences they lived through during the Iran-Israel conflict. Describing the ordeal as overwhelming, some of them revealed that most of them did not sleep for nights as they continuously watched the news. The internet was unavailable for six days, they lamented, adding that they struggled to stay in touch with family members. They recounted seeing missiles in the night sky and hearing loud drone noises. There was a constant fear around intensifying Israeli missile strikes, they further said, “but Iran’s air defense intercepted many of them mid-air”.

NewsX has learnt that these individuals had arrived on a religious pilgrimage on June 12, a day before the conflict between the two archrivals reignited, leaving them stranded.

Syed Mohammad Zia, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, arrived at Delhi Airport from Massad, Iran, with his wife and three children. During the conversation, he mentioned that the situation where they were was not very difficult, but to avoid any future risks, they contacted the Indian Embassy and returned safely. Zia expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government for its support in ensuring their return, along with hundreds of others.

Minister Personally Greets Returnees

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita personally welcomed the returnees and met with the children and citizens who had returned to their home country.

Speaking to reporters, Margherita reiterated that the Indian government is committed to providing assistance to the needy people and has extended help to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“Our government is always committed to providing every kind of help and assistance at the time of need to the people who are in distress. This is the 11th batch that we are bringing from Iran. The total number of evacuees from Iran stands at 2576. By three flights from Israel, we brought 594 Indian nationals back safely to their home, along with the people from our neighbouring countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka. We are extending support to our international neighbouring friends. So, the total is 3180 Indian nationals brought back safely to India under Operation Sindhu.”

“Our Operation Sindhu is for each and every Indian national; we have even extended a hand of support to our neighbouring countries also. We are open and bringing back every Indian who has asked for evacuation,” the MEA MoS added.

