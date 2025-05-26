Did Pakistan Army Chief Gift Memento of Indian Operation That Featured Chinese Drill Image To Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif? Internet Reacts

What was meant to be a proud moment for Pakistan's military leadership quickly turned into a digital disaster. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir found himself at the center of online mockery after he presented a commemorative memento to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

What was meant to be a proud moment for Pakistan's military leadership quickly turned into a digital disaster.

What was meant to be a proud moment for Pakistan’s military leadership quickly turned into a digital disaster. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir found himself at the center of online mockery after he presented a commemorative memento to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrating a recent military operation — one that many are now questioning for its authenticity.

The controversy broke out after pictures of the memento, reportedly given during a high-profile dinner hosted by Munir, surfaced online. The gift was intended to honor what the Pakistani Army called “Operation Bunyan al-Marsus,” a response to India’s “Operation Sindoor” — itself a retaliatory strike following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

But what caught the internet’s eye wasn’t the operation — it was the image used in the memento.

Social Media Spots the Blunder

Soon after the image of Munir and Sharif posing with the memento was shared online, sharp-eyed social media users pointed out that the picture embedded in the gift didn’t show Pakistani troops — or anything from the recent operation at all. Instead, users matched it to an old photo from a 2019 Chinese military drill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

That revelation ignited a wave of ridicule, with users accusing Pakistan of trying to pass off someone else’s military might as their own.

One viral post read, “The comedian Asim Munir of Pakistan gifting a painting of Operation Bunyan Al Marsus to another comedian PM Shahbaz Sharif during a dinner. It’s actually a 2019 photo from a Chinese military exercise. Should we call it a country?”

The comedian Asim Munir of Pakistan gifting painting of Operation Bunyan Al Marsus to another comedian PM Shahbaz Sharif during a dinner. It’s actually a 2019 photo from a Chinese military exercise. 😛 Should we call it a country? #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/ZV09voIcUs — Rathan Ramesh Poojary (RRP)🇮🇳 (@RathanRameshRR1) May 25, 2025

Another chimed in with, “Pakistan’s latest masterpiece: Shehbaz Sharif presents a photoshopped painting from a 2019 Chinese drill to Failed Marshal Asim Munir. Guess when you can’t win on the battlefield, you win in Canva.”

Pakistan’s latest masterpiece: Shehbaz Sharif presents a photoshopped painting from a 2019 Chinese drill to Failed Marshal Asim Munir 🎨💥 Guess when you can’t win on the battlefield, you win in Canva #LumberOneFauj pic.twitter.com/pteqdcsGqV — Yash Rawat (@Yashfacts28) May 25, 2025

These comments were just the tip of the iceberg. Dozens of users mocked Pakistan’s military and political leadership, calling it a “nation full of delusion” and accusing it of spreading “fake propaganda” against India.

The Real Conflict

The whole fiasco is rooted in a recent series of violent and escalating exchanges between India and Pakistan. The situation intensified rapidly after India’s Operation Sindoor — launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. That assault, which claimed 26 innocent lives, was widely condemned and prompted India to take strong retaliatory action.

In response, Pakistan reportedly initiated its own counter-strike, named “Operation Bunyan al-Marsus.” While Pakistan touted it as a success, the global response — especially online — has mostly been skepticism and sarcasm, especially after the memento controversy.

The skirmishes between the two countries lasted for about four days before India agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

Was It All Just for Show?

While governments often use symbols and ceremonies to build morale and foster national pride, the use of an unrelated image — especially one tied to another country — raises serious questions about credibility and intent.

Though neither Munir nor Sharif has publicly addressed the online backlash, the episode has turned into a textbook case of how quickly digital sleuths can turn a patriotic moment into public embarrassment.

The use of a stock or misleading image in a military context also highlights the risks of propaganda in the age of social media, where even minor details are picked apart, verified, and debated in real time.