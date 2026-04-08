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Home > World News > Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

A viral warning about a potential nuclear retaliation by China and Pakistan against Israel has gone viral. Analysts Victor Zhikai Gao and Cenk Uygur warned that if Israel used nuclear weapons against Iran, it could trigger devastating retaliation.

Iran-US war sparks nuclear warning debate as analysts claim China and Pakistan threatened Israel over possible nuke use. Photos: X.
Iran-US war sparks nuclear warning debate as analysts claim China and Pakistan threatened Israel over possible nuke use. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 8, 2026 15:00:00 IST

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Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

Iran and the US finally agreed to a Pakistan-China brokered ceasefire deal on Wednesday, April 8, leaders from Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad confirmed. Israel has also confirmed that it was part of the negotiations and will abide by the two-week truce. However, Tel Aviv later said that Lebanon is not a part of the deal and launched deadly attacks on the neighbouring country. 

According to reports, analysts from China claimed that Beijing and Islamabad had warned Israel that they would “nuke it” if the war crossed into the nuclear territory.

Victor Zhikai Gao, Cenk Uygur Reveal Big Nuclear Warning From China, Pakistan 

According to reports, Victor Zhikai Gao from Beijing and Cenk Uygur from the US had warned about the potential use of nukes.

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The two commentators warned that if Israel decides to use nuclear weapons, it could mean “the demise of Israel as a country.” The analysts warned that such a conflict would draw several other nuclear countries into the conflict with disastrous consequences.

“If Israel uses a nuke, it will no longer be a country. I want to tell the Israeli government that the moment Israel uses a nuclear warhead against any other country, including Iran, it will be the demise of Israel as a country,” Gao is seen speaking in a viral video clip.

 China and Pakistan On Israel Dropping Nuclear Bomb

In another clip, Cenk Uygur can be heard saying that China and Pakistan had signaled that they would retaliate similarly if Israel used nuclear weapons against Iran.

 “If you haven’t heard, China and Pakistan have said that if Israel nukes Iran, they will nuke Israel. So here we are on the precipice of a nuclear holocaust because this baboon is in office,” Uygur says in the widely shared video clip.

However, there is no official word from Pakistan and China on whether the two countries threatened Israel with using nuclear weapons. The statements are made by two independent commentators who do not belong to the governments in the two countries. 

Israel Supports Iran-US Ceasefire

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it has ceased fire in the campaign against Iran in accordance with directives from the political echelon, after the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office said, “Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks’ subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours and the world.”

Israel Continues To Attack Lebanon

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah which has been backed by Iran.

“The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” the statement said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

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Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

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Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal
Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal
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