Monday, April 21, 2025
Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

The Pope's body will be transferred to his private chapel, where he will be dressed in a white cassock and placed in a zinc-lined wooden coffin.

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

Pope Francis


Pope Francis passed away on April 21, following a prolonged health battle that had earlier seen a remarkable recovery from pneumonia. According to Italy’s leading news agency ANSA, the likely cause of his death was a cerebral hemorrhage, not respiratory complications.

Cause of Death: Not Pneumonia, but a Stroke Likely

ANSA, citing reliable sources, reported that a brain hemorrhage was one of the possible causes behind Pope Francis’ death. The pontiff had spent nearly five weeks hospitalized due to pneumonia, from which he was discharged on March 23.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni noted that a full medical report detailing the Pope’s cause of death would likely be made public later this evening (Vatican time).

Final Public Appearance and Message of Peace

Despite his declining health, Pope Francis made a final public appearance in a wheelchair on Sunday, just a day before his death. In his last message, he spoke passionately about freedom and peace, highlighting their critical role in a world plagued by conflicts. He emphasized freedom of religion and expression as essential pillars for achieving global harmony.

In February, the Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with a severe respiratory tract infection, which worsened into pneumonia affecting both lungs. After receiving continuous treatment, he was discharged and returned to the Vatican for recovery.

Pope Francis’ Death Confirmed by Vatican

His passing was officially confirmed on Easter Monday at 07:35 am local time by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who serves as the Camerlengo of the Vatican. As the news spread, global leaders and religious communities began pouring in condolences and tributes.

Upon confirmation, the Vatican’s health authorities and the Camerlengo—in this case, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, aged 77—take charge of the initial procedures. Their first responsibility is the formal verification of the Pope’s death.

The Pope’s body will be transferred to his private chapel, where he will be dressed in a white cassock and placed in a zinc-lined wooden coffin. His mitre and pallium will be respectfully removed, and he will be clothed in red vestments, signifying papal mourning traditions.

In a long-standing ritual, the Pope’s Fisherman’s Ring—his official signet—will be ceremonially destroyed. This act, traditionally performed with a special hammer by the Camerlengo, ensures the ring can no longer be used, officially signifying the end of the papacy.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

