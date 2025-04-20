Home
Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President Only Interested In PR

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims the move was more about public relations than genuine peace efforts.

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President Only Interested In PR

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky


Tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe as Ukraine accuses Russia of breaching the unexpected Easter truce announced by President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims the move was more about public relations than genuine peace efforts.

Putin Declares Unannounced Ceasefire Over Easter Weekend

In a surprising development, President Putin declared a temporary ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. Moscow time (11 a.m. ET) on Saturday, lasting until midnight Sunday into Monday (5 p.m. ET Sunday). The Kremlin later confirmed that there would be no extension of the ceasefire beyond this 30-hour window.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged a brief reduction in hostilities overnight, but stated that Russian attacks intensified again by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, alleging over 1,000 violations, including drone strikes and artillery fire.

Ceasefire Motivations Questioned by Ukraine

Kyiv remained skeptical from the outset, agreeing to the truce but expressing doubts over Moscow’s intentions. Ukrainian leaders suspect that Russia used the ceasefire as a strategic ploy amid rising international pressure. Notably, the truce was announced shortly after the Trump administration warned it would withdraw from peace efforts unless progress was evident.

Just before announcing the truce, the Russian military claimed victory in pushing Ukrainian troops from one of their last positions in the Kursk region, a symbolic area given Ukraine’s incursion there last year. This timing further raised doubts about Putin’s motives.

President Zelensky reported an increase in drone usage and artillery fire by Russia since early Sunday morning. He argued that Putin either lacks control over his forces or is orchestrating these moves for positive media attention.

Zelensky also stated, “This Easter has only proven that Russia remains the sole driver of this war. Ukraine is prepared for a full, fair 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow has yet to respond.”

Ukrainian Forces Say Russia Exploiting Truce to Move Equipment

Ukraine’s 66th mechanized brigade, stationed near Lyman in Donetsk, alleged that Russian forces cleared blocked river crossings and prepared transport routes for heavy weaponry during the lull in fighting. This has fueled accusations that the ceasefire was merely a cover for strategic maneuvering.

Despite the declared ceasefire, Ukraine documented 387 shelling incidents and 19 ground assaults overnight. By the afternoon, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported a spike in Russian assaults—46 in total—along with 901 attacks, 448 of which involved heavy weaponry, and over 400 drone deployments.

In contrast, the Russian Defense Ministry insisted that it strictly adhered to the ceasefire beginning Saturday evening. It accused Ukraine of:

444 attacks on Russian positions

Over 900 drone missions

Deployment of 48 aircraft-type drones

Russia claimed these actions caused civilian casualties and property damage, though these reports remain unverified.

Ceasefire Extension Rejected by Russia, Supported by Ukraine and US

Zelensky reiterated support for the US-backed proposal of a 30-day ceasefire, previously rejected by Russia. He emphasized Ukraine’s willingness to observe a full truce, provided no provocations occur.

Ukrainian military leaders confirmed they’ve been ordered to restrict return fire, unless provoked. A frontline commander clarified, “We were told not to initiate fire. But if Russia attacks or makes a move, we are authorized to respond.”

President Putin claimed the temporary ceasefire was humanitarian in nature, but warned that Russian forces would respond to any Ukrainian provocations. This stance has done little to ease suspicions in Kyiv, especially amid continued hostilities on the ground.

Filed under

President Putin Russia Ukraine War Zelensky

