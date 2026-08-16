Did Qatar Capture Three Iranian Pilots During War? Here’s What Doha Says About Tehran’s Claim

Qatar has strongly rejected claims from Tehran that Iranian pilots were captured and secretly detained after their aircraft were shot down during hostilities earlier this year.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that no surviving Iranian aircrew were being held by its forces. The ministry also criticised what it called “misleading statements” from Iranian officials.

“We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time, amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts & initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

The denial came after Iranian officials publicly called for the release of three pilots. Tehran claimed the men were captured alive after their Su-24 aircraft crashed in March.

Iran Says Three Pilots Were Captured Alive

General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of Iran’s armed forces reportedly raised the issue in a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross. According to Iran’s Fars news agency, Bagherzadeh identified the three pilots as Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Omran Behraveshian.

He claimed the airmen had been held incommunicado for six months. He also alleged that they had no contact with their families or diplomatic representatives.

Iran had earlier said one pilot was killed while others were missing after the mission involving Qatar. However, claims that the missing pilots had been captured had not previously been made public. Qatar has disputed the account.

Doha Details March Air Interception

Qatar said its air defence forces detected and established contact with the Iranian aircraft after what it described as an unauthorised breach of Qatari airspace.

According to Doha, warnings were issued, but no response was received. Qatari forces then engaged the aircraft. Search and rescue teams later recovered the remains of one pilot, identified as Majid Kazemi.

Qatar said it worked with Iranian officials to arrange the return of his remains.

“Qatar … communicated with the Iranian side to coordinate the handover of the remains of one of the pilots who was found, in accordance with the relevant provisions of international humanitarian law,” al-Ansari said.

He added that Qatar had also invited an Iranian team to visit the country in April.

“Qatar also issued an invitation for an Iranian team to visit Qatar to be briefed on the details of the search & rescue operations in April, but the Iranian side has yet to respond to the invitation.”

Shootdown Came Amid Wider Gulf Conflict

The aircraft incident took place during a wider period of military escalation in the Gulf. Qatar’s defence authorities had reported the shooting down of two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 bombers in March. The incident marked a major escalation involving Qatar and Iran.

The episode was linked to the broader wave of retaliatory attacks that followed the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

An April ceasefire temporarily reduced major fighting. However, peace talks later stalled. Sporadic clashes and attacks around the Strait of Hormuz have since added to regional uncertainty. The waterway remains strategically important for global energy and shipping.

Qatar Continues Its Mediation Efforts

Despite the dispute over the pilots, Qatar continues to play a role in diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States. Doha has pushed for negotiations and a broader settlement as tensions remain high across the region.

The latest diplomatic friction comes ahead of a key deadline. A 60-day negotiating period under a mid-June memorandum is due to expire on Monday. Direct negotiations have remained limited. Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has also been severely disrupted.

Trump’s Hormuz Remark Draws Iran’s Response

The dispute comes as tensions over the strategic waterway continue to rise. Speaking in New York on Friday, US President Donald Trump said Iran was being “very badly defeated”. He also suggested that he could soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States”.

Iran quickly rejected the remarks.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the waterway “cannot be seized with a tweet, nor with an aircraft carrier”. He warned that Tehran would continue enforcing its blockade until Washington accepts “the reality of defeat”.

The conflicting claims over the Iranian pilots add another layer to an already tense regional situation. Qatar’s denial also comes at a sensitive moment, with diplomatic efforts struggling to prevent further escalation around the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.