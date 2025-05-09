Did Robert Prevost Take A Dig At JD Vance? Here’s What The New Pope Said Weeks Ago Before Being Elected

Following the tragic death of George Floyd in 2020, Pope Leo urged his fellow clergy to break their silence and speak out against racial injustice.

Pope Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, is gaining global recognition not only for his spiritual leadership but also for his unapologetically candid online presence.

He has become the first pope truly immersed in digital discourse, often tackling controversial political issues via social media.

A Theological Clash With US Vice President JD Vance

Recently, when US Vice President JD Vance proposed a hierarchy of love—starting with family and ending with fellow citizens—Pope Leo didn’t hesitate to respond. Reposting a scathing opinion piece on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

The post rapidly gained traction, receiving thousands of likes and sparking widespread debate.

Though Pope Benedict XVI was the first to tweet under the handle @Pontifex back in 2012, Pope Leo brings a different level of engagement. Over the past 14 years, he has published over 400 posts on X, weighing in on deeply sensitive issues such as clergy abuse, systemic racism, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine.

A Vocal Critic of Immigration Policies and Social Injustice

Having lived in Peru for decades and adopted its citizenship, Pope Leo is passionate about immigration rights.

He has been a prominent critic of former US President Donald Trump’s immigration stance. In 2017, he shared a post labeling refugee bans as a betrayal of “American values” and a bleak chapter in US history.

Pope Leo has regularly scrutinized Vice President Vance, particularly questioning his fervent Catholic beliefs and their political implications. His social media posts often reflect endorsement, making his criticism more impactful.

Advocacy After George Floyd’s Murder

Following the tragic death of George Floyd in 2020, Pope Leo urged his fellow clergy to break their silence and speak out against racial injustice. He wrote,

“We need to hear more from leaders in the Church, to reject racism and seek justice.”

A vocal reformer within the Church, Pope Leo has publicly urged victims of clerical abuse to come forward. In a recent interview with La Republica, he said,

“If you are a victim of sexual abuse by a priest, report it.”

He also condemned the culture of cover-ups, calling for greater transparency, “We reject cover-ups and secrecy; that causes a lot of harm.”

