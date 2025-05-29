Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What Happened

Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What Happened

The Russian intelligence service condemned the alleged arms sales, stating that Serbia's defense industry was prioritizing profit over fraternal loyalty.

Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What Happened

Russia accuses ally Serbia of betrayal for supplying arms to Ukraine


On Thursday, May 29, Russia sharply criticized Serbia for allegedly sending arms to Ukraine, labelling the act as a “stab in the back” by a traditional Slavic ally. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) issued a statement accusing Serbian defence companies of continuing to deliver ammunition to Kyiv, despite Serbia’s proclaimed stance of neutrality.

According to the SVR, Serbian weapons are reaching Ukraine via NATO countries, particularly the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. The agency further claimed that some arms shipments have also been routed through African nations to conceal their origin.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responded to the accusations during an interview on RTS, the country’s state broadcaster. He confirmed that he had recently discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders reportedly agreed to create a joint working group to investigate how Serbian-made arms are ending up in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

Serbia Previously Denied Arms Sales to Ukraine

While reports of Serbian-made ammunition being used by Ukrainian forces have circulated since 2023, the SVR’s latest statement marks a more direct confrontation. In March, Serbia firmly denied exporting any arms to Ukraine after Moscow requested clarification about alleged deliveries of thousands of rockets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia’s intelligence agency claims that the arms shipments are disguised through forged end-user certificates and are facilitated by intermediary nations.

According to the SVR, these arms — including hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and over a million rounds of small arms ammunition — are intended solely to harm Russian military personnel and civilians.

Harsh Words from Moscow on Serbia’s Role

The Russian intelligence service condemned the alleged arms sales, stating that Serbia’s defense industry was prioritizing profit over fraternal loyalty. The SVR accused Serbian companies and officials of aligning with anti-Russian agendas under the guise of humanitarian aid.

President Vucic responded to the controversy by asserting that Serbia is under frequent attack from both Eastern and Western powers due to its independent and autonomous foreign policy. While Serbia aspires to join the European Union, Vucic has maintained strong ties with Russia.

Vucic recently drew criticism from EU officials after attending Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. The event commemorated the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. EU representatives described his presence alongside President Putin as inappropriate, given Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Serbia Balancing Between EU and Russia

Although Vucic continues to push for Serbia’s accession to the EU, he has also emphasized the importance of maintaining traditional relations with Russia, a fellow Orthodox Christian and Slavic country.

Serbia, which depends heavily on Russian energy supplies, has neither imposed sanctions on Russia nor fully backed EU declarations condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension  

Filed under

Latest world news russia Serbia news ukraine

Ex-assistant testifies ag

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually...
Paul Doyle, the 53-year-o

Who Is Paul Doyle? 53-Year-Old, Father Of Three, Charged With Seven Offences Including Attempt To...
Russia accuses ally Serbi

Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What...
Woman Eating Biryani With

‘Where Have Those Fingers Been?’, Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With...
Mecca

Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2025 With Advanced Heat Protection And AI Surveillance
Sydney Sweeney is launchi

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually...

Who Is Paul Doyle? 53-Year-Old, Father Of Three, Charged With Seven Offences Including Attempt To Murder In Liverpool Parade Attack

Who Is Paul Doyle? 53-Year-Old, Father Of Three, Charged With Seven Offences Including Attempt To...

‘Where Have Those Fingers Been?’, Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With Hands Inside London Metro Goes Viral

‘Where Have Those Fingers Been?’, Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With...

Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2025 With Advanced Heat Protection And AI Surveillance

Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2025 With Advanced Heat Protection And AI Surveillance

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Entertainment

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth