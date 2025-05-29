Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What Happened

The Russian intelligence service condemned the alleged arms sales, stating that Serbia's defense industry was prioritizing profit over fraternal loyalty.

On Thursday, May 29, Russia sharply criticized Serbia for allegedly sending arms to Ukraine, labelling the act as a “stab in the back” by a traditional Slavic ally. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) issued a statement accusing Serbian defence companies of continuing to deliver ammunition to Kyiv, despite Serbia’s proclaimed stance of neutrality.

According to the SVR, Serbian weapons are reaching Ukraine via NATO countries, particularly the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. The agency further claimed that some arms shipments have also been routed through African nations to conceal their origin.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responded to the accusations during an interview on RTS, the country’s state broadcaster. He confirmed that he had recently discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders reportedly agreed to create a joint working group to investigate how Serbian-made arms are ending up in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

Serbia Previously Denied Arms Sales to Ukraine

While reports of Serbian-made ammunition being used by Ukrainian forces have circulated since 2023, the SVR’s latest statement marks a more direct confrontation. In March, Serbia firmly denied exporting any arms to Ukraine after Moscow requested clarification about alleged deliveries of thousands of rockets.

Russia’s intelligence agency claims that the arms shipments are disguised through forged end-user certificates and are facilitated by intermediary nations.

According to the SVR, these arms — including hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and over a million rounds of small arms ammunition — are intended solely to harm Russian military personnel and civilians.

Harsh Words from Moscow on Serbia’s Role

The Russian intelligence service condemned the alleged arms sales, stating that Serbia’s defense industry was prioritizing profit over fraternal loyalty. The SVR accused Serbian companies and officials of aligning with anti-Russian agendas under the guise of humanitarian aid.

President Vucic responded to the controversy by asserting that Serbia is under frequent attack from both Eastern and Western powers due to its independent and autonomous foreign policy. While Serbia aspires to join the European Union, Vucic has maintained strong ties with Russia.

Vucic recently drew criticism from EU officials after attending Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. The event commemorated the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. EU representatives described his presence alongside President Putin as inappropriate, given Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Serbia Balancing Between EU and Russia

Although Vucic continues to push for Serbia’s accession to the EU, he has also emphasized the importance of maintaining traditional relations with Russia, a fellow Orthodox Christian and Slavic country.

Serbia, which depends heavily on Russian energy supplies, has neither imposed sanctions on Russia nor fully backed EU declarations condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

