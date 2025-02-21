Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Did Steve Bannon Flash A Nazi Salute? Former White House Strategist Breaks Silence

Did Steve Bannon Flash A Nazi Salute? Former White House Strategist Breaks Silence

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has responded to accusations that he performed a Nazi salute at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Did Steve Bannon Flash A Nazi Salute? Former White House Strategist Breaks Silence

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has responded to accusations that he performed a Nazi salute at the CPAC.


Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has responded to accusations that he performed a Nazi salute at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bannon strongly denied the allegations, blaming the liberal media for misinterpreting his gesture during his speech at the event held just outside Washington, DC.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“That was a wave to the crowd,” Bannon told the Daily Mail. “And it shows you how petrified, particularly, the Daily Mail,” he added, dismissing the claims as baseless.

Defending Himself and MAGA Supporters

The 71-year-old expressed frustration over the accusations, calling them an insult to the crowd of MAGA supporters who had gathered at CPAC. According to Bannon, the allegations are part of a larger trend of media outlets misrepresenting right-wing figures and their actions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Once again, this is the left-wing media insulting these people,” Bannon stated. “The speech was about them. They have to understand something: These people can’t be bought, they can’t be defeated.”

The accusations against Bannon come just weeks after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was similarly accused of making a Nazi salute during former President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Calls for a Third Trump Term Stir Controversy

During his CPAC speech on Friday, Bannon energized the crowd by making a highly controversial statement advocating for an unconstitutional third term for Trump. “The future of America is MAGA, OK? And the future of MAGA is Donald J. Trump. We want Trump in ’28. That’s what they can’t stand.”

Bannon further praised Trump, calling him a once-in-a-lifetime leader. “A man like Trump comes along only once or twice in a country‘s history, right?” he said, leading the audience to erupt into chants of “we want Trump.”

As he concluded his fiery address, Bannon made a quick wave to the audience after shouting, “Fight, fight, fight.” It was this moment that many critics online have pointed to as the alleged Nazi salute.

Viral Backlash on Social Media

Videos and photos from Bannon’s CPAC speech quickly went viral, with many netizens accusing him of using extremist imagery. Joshua Reed Eakle, president of the Project Liberal organization, took to social media to condemn Bannon’s actions.

“Steve Bannon, after calling for Trump to be President for life, did a Nazi salute on stage at CPAC,” Eakle wrote.

He went on to claim that the GOP has fully embraced far-right ideology, saying, “Nazism has officially taken over the GOP. The few remaining conservatives have a choice: either leave the party and obstruct it—or choose to be complicit.”

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Nazi Salute Steve Bannon White House Strategist

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Not Out Of Danger’: Doctors On Pope Francis III Battling Double Pneumonia

‘Not Out Of Danger’: Doctors On Pope Francis III Battling Double Pneumonia

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Caught On Camera: Not Horse Carriage, UP Wedding Uses Dozens Of Bulldozers For Bride’s ‘Bidaai’; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Camera: Not Horse Carriage, UP Wedding Uses Dozens Of Bulldozers For Bride’s ‘Bidaai’;...

How Many Hostages Still Remain In Gaza As Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages?

How Many Hostages Still Remain In Gaza As Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages?

‘Killed Hostage Chidren Ariel And Kfir Bibas With Their ‘Bare Hands’: Israel Accuses Hamas

‘Killed Hostage Chidren Ariel And Kfir Bibas With Their ‘Bare Hands’: Israel Accuses Hamas

Entertainment

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Voletta Wallace, Mother of Legendary Rapper ‘The Notorious B.I.G.’, Passes Away at 78

Voletta Wallace, Mother of Legendary Rapper ‘The Notorious B.I.G.’, Passes Away at 78

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Dragon Box Office Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Opens Strong With ₹5.58 Cr Collection!

Dragon Box Office Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Opens Strong With ₹5.58 Cr Collection!

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox