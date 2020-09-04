Social media is abuzz with unverified videos of a Chinese military jet apparently having been shot down. In the videos, flames and smoke can be seen at the crash landing site of the Chinese military jet. The jet allegedly crashed in Guangxi after flying over the Taiwan Strait. Even though this has been officially denied by the Taiwanese Government, many are considering it to be a Taiwanese act of aggression against China.

The pilot can be seen motionless on a stretcher as the locals tend to him. His condition is not yet known, and this information has not been official confirmed currently.