Did The Simpsons Predict Europe’s Massive Blackout Or Is AI Confusing The Internet? Here’s the Truth

The Simpsons past episodes forecasted a global blackout similar to the April 28 power outage in Europe.

Following the widespread power outages across parts of Europe on April 28, several videos circulated on social media, claiming that The Simpsons had predicted a global blackout.

However, these viral clips are AI-generated and do not come from authentic Simpsons episodes.

Europe’s Blackout Severely Affects Flights and Hospitals

On April 28, Spain, Portugal, and southern France experienced significant blackouts and power disruptions. The outages impacted critical infrastructure, including airports, hospitals, and office operations, causing widespread chaos across the affected regions.

What’s The Simpsons Connection?

One viral video falsely claims that a 1998 Simpsons episode titled “The Last Day of Springfield” depicted a major city-wide blackout. Another clip references an episode supposedly called “Last Day of Civilization,” suggesting that The Simpsons predicted a global power outage on April 30.

Neither of these episodes exists; the claims have gained traction online amid heightened public attention following the real-world blackout.

⚡ Massive #blackout in #Europe!

On April 28, Spain, Portugal and the south of France faced massive power outages.

The reason is grid overload, high dependence on unstable “green” energy and a lack of reserve capacity. pic.twitter.com/ZzPgUBO8Cj — City Weather (@ukcityweather) April 28, 2025

Preliminary reports suggest that the blackout was triggered by a grid overload. Experts indicate that the affected regions’ heavy reliance on unstable “green” energy sources, combined with inadequate backup reserves, likely contributed to the massive power disruptions.

While the viral claims are false, The Simpsons has featured power outage scenarios in past episodes. Notably, Episode 7 of Season 35 portrays Springfield experiencing a blackout just days before Thanksgiving.

Additionally, Episode 22 of Season 13, titled “The Simpsons: Blackout in Springfield,” revolves around a major power outage affecting the town.

