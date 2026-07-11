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Home > World News > Did the US Strike Iran? Tehran Explodes After Trump’s ‘1,000 Missiles’ Threat; Iran Explains Blast

Did the US Strike Iran? Tehran Explodes After Trump’s ‘1,000 Missiles’ Threat; Iran Explains Blast

As Trump threatened a 1,000-missile strike on Iran, explosions rocked Tehran. Iranian authorities said the blasts were caused by the destruction of outdated ammunition.

Trump Threatens 'Iran Will No Longer Exist'. Photo: AI
Trump Threatens 'Iran Will No Longer Exist'. Photo: AI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 14:25 IST

The Iranian capital, Tehran, was shaken by bomb blasts after US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash 1,000 missiles against Iran. The blasts in eastern Tehran were reported by Iranian media. But according to Iranian state television, which cited a government official, the explosions were brought on by the controlled disposal of ammunition.

Following reports of explosions in Tehran, an Iranian province in the east, authorities have provided explanations. The governor of Pakdasht stated that there was no threat and that the explosion was caused by the controlled disposal of ammunition left over from the recent conflict. He also mentioned that there were no mishaps and the operation was well-planned.

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No New Military Development: Iran

Iranian official media has also made it clear that the explosion happened during a routine disposal operation rather than being the result of any new military advancement.

Trump Threatens to Launch 1000 Missiles

US President Donald Trump threatened to decimate Iran on Friday (local time), saying that the US military is ready. Trump said that 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded, aimed at Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Also Read: What Instructions Donald Trump Has Left For US Administration If Iran Kills Him?

US Violated MoU: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the US has violated the MoU.
In a post on X, he said, “Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance.”

(With Agency Inputs)

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Did the US Strike Iran? Tehran Explodes After Trump’s ‘1,000 Missiles’ Threat; Iran Explains Blast
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Did the US Strike Iran? Tehran Explodes After Trump’s ‘1,000 Missiles’ Threat; Iran Explains Blast

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Did the US Strike Iran? Tehran Explodes After Trump’s ‘1,000 Missiles’ Threat; Iran Explains Blast
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