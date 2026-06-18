Did Ukraine Attack School Bus Carrying Children? Russia Says Strike Killed One And Injured Several

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting a deadly drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian schoolchildren on Wednesday, an allegation that Ukraine’s military said was ‘false’. Yegor Kovalchuk, the acting governor of Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said the bus had been transporting a children’s soccer team from Belarus to southern Russia for a holiday.

Russian Officials Accuse Kyiv

Kovalchuk, writing on Telegram, said he had visited those injured in the incident, which he described as a ‘completely deliberate strike on civilian transport on a busy highway’. Russia’s Foreign Ministry, calling the attack ‘another monstrous crime’, said a woman accompanying the children had been killed and that eight others, including six children, had been injured.

Ukraine Rejects Allegations

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff denied the accusation, saying on Telegram that ‘during the specified period, the Defence Forces of Ukraine did not employ unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Bryansk Oblast.’ Both Russia and Ukraine have consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians during the conflict.

Belarus Responds And Seeks Answers

Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khodzhayev, quoted by state news agency Belta, said two people, including one adult and one child, were in serious condition. He added that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had ordered all injured Belarusian nationals to be airlifted back to Belarus for treatment.

Investigation launched After Incident

Belarus’s Foreign Ministry said it had demanded ‘complete explanations’ from Ukraine regarding the incident. Kovalchuk also shared images online showing a silver bus with several windows blown out, a damaged front right tyre, and what appeared to be blood stains on some of the interior seats.

Russian investigators opened a terrorism investigation and said the bus, travelling from Gomel in Belarus to Gelendzhik in Russia, was carrying 44 passengers, including 28 children. Russia also accused Ukraine earlier this month of carrying out another drone attack on a bus in a Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region, claiming it killed eight civilians and wounded 11 others.

Ongoing War Fuels Competing Narratives

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has repeatedly struck Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Ukraine, in turn, has intensified drone attacks on Russian territory recently, saying it aims to weaken Moscow’s military and economic capabilities and pressure the Kremlin to end the war, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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