Vladimir Putin was reportedly the target of an assassination attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin narrowly avoided a potential assassination attempt when a Ukrainian drone reportedly targeted his helicopter during a late-night flight over Kursk, a volatile border region.

According to Russian officials, air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the drone before it could threaten the presidential aircraft.

The incident took place during Putin’s official visit to Kursk—his first since Moscow claimed in April 2024 that it had fully pushed back Ukrainian forces. Citing unnamed military sources, Russian media described the drone strike as a “coordinated and deliberate” attempt to hit the presidential convoy mid-air.

Russian Officer Confirms Threat Was Neutralized

“A drone was detected approaching the flight path of the president’s helicopter. It was immediately neutralized by our air defense forces before it posed any threat,” a senior Russian officer told state-run media. No injuries or damages were reported, and Putin’s convoy continued its journey without disruption.

The breach has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of Russian airspace security and the growing sophistication of Ukrainian drone warfare. Authorities are now investigating whether the incident was a targeted assassination attempt or part of a broader psychological operation orchestrated by Kyiv.

Ukraine Silent Amid Rising Tensions in Kursk

The Ukrainian government has not released an official statement on the alleged attack. However, Kyiv has a history of targeting strategic Russian military sites. Kursk has remained a strategic hotspot since a Ukrainian incursion in August 2024, which many saw as a symbolic blow to the Kremlin’s authority.

Although Russia declared full control over Kursk on April 26, Ukraine continues to contest the claim, suggesting ongoing resistance and regional instability. The latest drone incident may intensify hostilities as both nations seek control over this critical border region.