Did USAID Play A Role In Election Interference In U.S. 2020 And Indian Elections 2024?

During a press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump was asked whether USAID played a role in election interference in the U.S. 2020 and Indian elections 2024. Trump’s response left room for speculation.

During a press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump was asked whether USAID played a role in election interference in the U.S. 2020 and Indian elections 2024. Trump’s response left room for speculation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It could have had a role,” Trump said. “A lot of bad things happened in 2020. Bad things also happened in 2024, but then we won by a tremendous margin.”

He emphasized the importance of returning to a simpler voting system. “We are lucky to move towards a system with one-day voting, voter ID, and paper ballots. We want paper ballots,” Trump added, reiterating his long-standing stance on election reforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump also called the 2024 election “the most consequential in 129 years,” praising the outcome despite challenges. “It was a great election. It’s always a pleasure to work with India, and we’re going to have a great relationship.”

The statement underlines Trump’s belief in strengthening U.S.-India ties while maintaining a focus on electoral integrity in the U.S. and abroad.

Also Read: How Will Donald Trump Led US Beat China If It Will Be Tough With India On Trade?