Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did You Know, Artificial Rain Caused Flood In UAE

The United Arab Emirates has been at the forefront of using artificial rain, or cloud seeding, as part of its strategy to address water scarcity.

Did You Know, Artificial Rain Caused Flood In UAE

The United Arab Emirates has been at the forefront of using artificial rain, or cloud seeding, as part of its strategy to address water scarcity. The country has invested heavily in this technology, aiming to enhance precipitation in its arid climate. However, a notable incident highlighted the risks associated with this approach.

In 2022, the UAE experienced severe flooding in several urban areas, including Sharjah and Fujairah, following cloud-seeding operations. The excessive rainfall overwhelmed infrastructure, causing chaos, property damage, and even displacing residents. The incident underscored the inherent unpredictability of weather modification, where the intensity and distribution of rainfall can spiral beyond control.

While cloud seeding holds promise as a supplementary water management tool, the UAE’s experience serves as a reminder that its use must be approached with caution. Accurate forecasting, robust urban planning, and contingency measures are essential to minimize the risks of such unintended outcomes.

How Does Artificial Rain Work?

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ levels, with the Air Quality Index touching nearly 500 in some areas, the Delhi Government has sought the Centre’s approval for cloud seeding—a method to induce artificial rain to clear pollutants from the atmosphere.

But the question arises that will it help Delhi Combat Pollution?

Combating Delhi’s pollution with artificial rain is not straightforward. Factors like the availability of suitable clouds, wind patterns, and the sheer scale of pollution in the region make it a challenging process.

Cloud seeding is a process where meteorologists target moisture-rich clouds lacking precipitation conditions. Common seeding agents like silver iodide, dry ice, or potassium iodide are released into the clouds using planes equipped with dispensers.

Silver iodide mimics ice, aiding crystal formation, while dry ice cools surrounding air to create ice crystals. These particles act as nuclei for water droplets or ice to form, grow, and eventually fall as rain or snow when heavy enough.

The UAE has already experimented with this process, which resulted in excessive rainfall, causing chaos in urban areas and highlighting the challenges of controlling outcomes in artificial weather modification.

The key lesson learned is that while the technique shows potential, its unpredictability underscores the risks of relying solely on cloud seeding for water management.

United States, China, UAE, Russia, Australia, Thialand and Saudi Arabia are the other countries that have used cloud seeding.

Also Read: If Artificial Rain Possible, Why Is It Not Used To Save India’s Farmers? NewsX Questions On Cases Of Delhi Pollution

 

Filed under

Artificial rain cloud seeding Countries Who Use Artificial Rain Did You Know uae
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox