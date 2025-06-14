Did You Know Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur Used To Play Polo With Prince William?

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away at the age of 53 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo in England.

The tragic incident occurred on June 12 and has left both the business and entertainment communities in mourning.

Sunjay Kapur’s Passion for Polo and Royal Connections

Known for his deep love for polo, Sunjay was a well-regarded figure on the UK’s elite polo circuit. He frequently participated in exclusive summer matches and was known to share a close rapport with Prince William, along with other members of the British aristocracy.

His appearances at high-profile polo events had made him a familiar face among royal sporting circles.

Karisma Kapoor’s Revelation About Sunjay’s Obsession With Polo

Sunjay’s commitment to polo wasn’t without controversy. In her domestic violence petition, Karisma Kapoor once revealed that Sunjay had prioritized polo over family responsibilities.

According to her statement, he left her and their unwell four-month-old son to attend a match with Prince William. Karisma also alleged that he was more interested in gaining public attention through her celebrity status than in building a genuine relationship.

High-Profile Divorce Finalized in 2016

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor’s divorce was finalized in 2016 after a highly publicised legal battle. Their separation had drawn significant media attention due to the serious allegations and Sunjay’s social prominence in both business and social circuits.

Outside the glamour of polo and high society, Sunjay Kapur served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a major player in the global auto components industry. His sudden demise during a sporting event has shocked business associates and friends alike.

Well-known author and columnist Suhel Seth expressed his grief on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “terrible loss.” He extended condolences to Kapur’s family and colleagues. Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared an emotional tribute via Instagram Stories. “To a father and wife, son and brother, I can’t imagine what it must be like for the families,” she wrote, expressing disbelief and sympathy for those affected.

Sunjay Kapur was married three times. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. He tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple welcomed their daughter Samaira in 2005, followed by their son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Sunjay and Karisma filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was officially finalized in 2016. After their split, Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev.

