Did You Know Syria Once Used To Be A Christian Nation But Then How Did Islam Takeover?

The shift toward Islam began in 634 AD, during the expansion of the Muslim caliphates. Arab Muslim forces, led by Caliph Abu Bakr and General Khalid bin Walid, successfully conquered Syria.

Syria, with its capital in Damascus, is a predominantly Arab Islamic country where Sunni Muslims constitute approximately 74% of the population. Alongside the Sunni majority, the nation is home to various minority communities, including Shia Muslims, Christians, Druze, and other ethnic groups.

From Christian Stronghold to Islamic Center

Though now recognized as a hub of Islam, Syria was once a significant center of Christianity. Over the centuries, Syrian Christians made profound contributions to Christian traditions, including liturgical practices, monastic movements, and theological development.

The region holds particular importance in Christian history, as it was on the road to Damascus where St. Paul the Apostle converted to Christianity. Additionally, Syria is the birthplace of three Popes: Pope Anicetus (157–168 AD), Pope Sergius I (687–701 AD), and Pope Gregory III (731–741 AD).

The Arrival of Islam in Syria

The shift toward Islam began in 634 AD, during the expansion of the Muslim caliphates. Arab Muslim forces, led by Caliph Abu Bakr and General Khalid bin Walid, successfully conquered Syria.

Following this, the region emerged as a central hub of the Islamic world. Under the Umayyad caliphs, Damascus was established as the capital, witnessing the construction of iconic landmarks such as the Umayyad Mosque and the Abd al-Malik Palace.

In 750 AD, the Abbasid dynasty rose to power, relocating the Islamic empire’s capital from Damascus to Baghdad, situated in modern-day Iraq. Syria remained under Abbasid rule until 1260, maintaining its importance within the Islamic world.

Syria’s Religious Demographics Today

Present-day Syrian Muslims are predominantly Sunni, encompassing diverse ethnicities such as Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, and Circassians. Minority Muslim communities include Alawites, various Shia groups such as Ismailis and Twelver Shia, as well as the Druze.

Syria’s evolution from a Christian stronghold to an Islamic center reflects a rich and complex historical trajectory, showcasing its role in shaping both Christian and Islamic traditions.

MUST READ: How Many Hindus Are There In Pakistan Army? Know The REAL Number Here