Thursday, December 5, 2024
Did You Know Trump’s New Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Used To Be A Democrat? He Once Called Republicans Intolerant Hypocrites



On Wednesday, December 4, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Peter Navarro as “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing” for his upcoming term.

At 75, Navarro will be responsible for advancing and communicating the administration’s priorities in areas like manufacturing, tariffs, and trade policy. This is a continuation of his previous role as a key trade advisor during Trump’s first term, where Navarro played a significant part in shaping U.S. trade strategies.

Navarro’s Political Transformation: From Democrat to Trump Ally

Peter Navarro’s shift from a liberal economist to a leading figure in the Republican administration is a striking transformation. In the past, Navarro was an outspoken critic of the GOP, accusing Republicans of hypocrisy and greed.

In his 1998 memoir, San Diego Confidential, he described the Republican Party as being overly influenced by “bigoted” and “close-minded” figures from the religious right. He also criticized the GOP’s economic policies as benefiting the wealthy while harming the environment under the guise of economic progress.

Navarro’s Early Political Career and Support for Clinton

Navarro’s early career was closely tied to the Democratic Party. In the 1990s, he was a passionate advocate for Democratic values and even ran for office as a Democrat on four occasions.

He admired Hillary Clinton, praised her intelligence and grace, and supported her in the 2008 presidential primary. During his 1996 congressional campaign, Navarro was still a Democrat and endorsed free trade deals, which he would later oppose.

In his memoir, Navarro recounts an encounter with Hillary Clinton during his 1996 campaign, where he describes her as a “gracious, intelligent, perceptive, and classy” figure.

He recalls feeling energized by Clinton’s ability to rally crowds and the enthusiasm she brought to his campaign. However, Navarro later reflected on these experiences with a sense of disillusionment, believing that the Clintons were involved in a corrupt scheme with their foundation. He now views them as “two of the most corrupt political figures in American history” and accuses them of running a “Bernie Madoff-esque” scam.

From Liberal Economist to Trade Hardliner

Navarro’s views evolved as he deepened his research into trade deals and their impact on the economy. This shift marked his transition from advocating for free trade to pushing for protectionist policies.

As Trump’s director of trade and industrial policy, Navarro became a staunch supporter of tariffs and opposed international trade agreements. His advocacy played a major role in Trump’s aggressive stance on trade, which led to an escalating trade war with countries like China, Canada, and the European Union. Navarro’s influence has made him one of the most powerful figures in Washington on the volatile issue of trade during Trump’s presidency.



