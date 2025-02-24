Did You Know Who Is Lester Holt? The Legacy Of NBC’s Respected ‘Nightly News’ Anchor

Holt has also been a longtime contributor to Dateline, NBC’s investigative newsmagazine show, since 2011. With his move away from Nightly News, he is expected to take on an even more prominent role on the program.

Lester Holt, the veteran journalist and television anchor, is set to step away from his role as the anchor of NBC Nightly News this summer, marking the end of a decade-long tenure at the helm of the network’s flagship evening news program. Holt, 65, announced his decision to NBC News staff on Monday, though he will continue his association with the network as the anchor of Dateline, where he will take on an expanded role.

Holt’s departure comes at a time of notable shifts within major television news networks. His exit follows that of Norah O’Donnell, who stepped down from CBS Evening News in January. While Holt’s decision is being presented as voluntary, industry speculation suggests NBC News may be looking to cut costs associated with high-profile anchors. His departure underscores a broader trend of change in traditional television news programming.

A Storied Career in Journalism

Lester Holt joined NBC News in 2000 and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in American broadcast journalism. Before taking over NBC Nightly News full-time in 2015, Holt served as the weekend anchor of the program and was the primary substitute for then-anchor Brian Williams. His promotion to lead anchor came after Williams was suspended for misrepresenting his reporting experiences during the Iraq War. Holt’s steady and authoritative presence helped ensure a smooth transition for the program, which continued to maintain its status as a leader in evening news viewership.

Holt has also been a longtime contributor to Dateline, NBC’s investigative newsmagazine show, since 2011. With his move away from Nightly News, he is expected to take on an even more prominent role on the program.

Salary and Net Worth

Over the years, Holt has been one of the highest-paid anchors in television news. According to The U.S. Sun, Holt earns approximately $10 million per year. His estimated net worth is around $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings reflect both his experience and the trust viewers place in him as a journalist.

Personal Life and Family

Lester Holt is married to Carol Hagen, and the couple has two sons, Stefan and Cameron. His son Stefan, following in his father’s footsteps, is also a broadcast journalist. Stefan and his wife Morgan have three children Henry, Samuel, and James making Holt a proud grandfather.

The Future of NBC Nightly News

With Holt’s departure from the anchor desk, NBC News has yet to name a successor. Tom Llamas, the current anchor of Top Story on NBC News Now, is considered a leading candidate for the role. As NBC Nightly News prepares for this transition, Holt’s legacy as a trusted and respected news anchor remains firmly intact, cementing his place in the annals of American journalism.

