Diddy Accused Of Orchestrating ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties: Trial Opens With Shocking Witness Testimony

The high-profile sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs began Monday in Manhattan federal court with disturbing testimony and video evidence that painted a grim picture of abuse, voyeurism, and coercion.

Male Stripper Claims Paid Sexual Encounters While Diddy Watched

The prosecution’s second witness, Daniel Phillip, a male stripper, took the stand and testified that between 2012 and 2013, he had multiple paid sexual encounters with Combs’ then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura with Combs allegedly watching and masturbating during the acts.

Phillip recalled one particularly violent encounter in a New York City hotel, describing how Combs threw a liquor bottle at Ventura, grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her screaming into another room, where Phillip said he heard Combs shouting and slapping her.

“She literally jumped into my lap and she was shaking, like literally her whole entire body was shaking. She was terrified,” Phillip emotionally testified, speaking before a jury of 12 jurors and six alternates.

Graphic Video of Assault Played in Court

Before Phillip’s testimony, jurors were shown a 2016 surveillance video depicting Combs physically assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles-area hotel. The footage shows Combs, dressed only in a towel, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, and later dragging her belongings into the hallway. Ventura, visibly hurt, eventually walks to a wall-mounted hotel phone.

The video had first aired publicly on CNN in 2023, leading to widespread condemnation and a public apology from Combs.

Prosecutors Outline Pattern of Control and Coercion

Federal prosecutor Emily Johnson, in her opening statement, told the jury that Combs ran a secret world of “Freak Offs” drug-fueled sex parties where he lured women into romantic relationships and coerced them into participating in extreme sexual acts, many of which were recorded and used for blackmail.

Combs, now 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.

Former Security Guard Alleges Bribery Attempt

The first witness, Israel Florez, a former security guard for Combs, recounted being called to intervene during the 2016 hotel assault. He described Ventura’s emotional state as “scared” and claimed Combs later offered him a stack of cash, which Florez interpreted as a bribe to stay quiet. He said he refused the offer.

