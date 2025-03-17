Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
‘Differences Shouldn’t Turn Into Disputes’, China Recognizes PM Modi’s Remarks On Ties With Beijing In Lex Fridman Podcast

Responding to PM Modi’s statements in the Lex Fridman podcast, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning welcomed his positive outlook on bilateral ties.

'Differences Shouldn't Turn Into Disputes', China Recognizes PM Modi's Remarks On Ties With Beijing In Lex Fridman Podcast


Chinese state-run daily Global Times has recognised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to improving India-China relations, highlighting his advocacy for dialogue and cooperation. This comes after PM Modi’s recent conversation with MIT researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, where he emphasised the need to prevent disagreements from escalating into disputes.

Experts quoted in the Global Times article commended PM Modi’s pragmatic stance, noting that his remarks align with India’s efforts to balance cooperation and competition with China. According to Qian Feng, Director of the Research Department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, Modi’s comments reflect India’s realistic approach to fostering stability in bilateral ties. “His remarks underscore the Indian government’s pragmatic approach to advancing China-India relations, building on the positive momentum since the Kazan summit,” Qian said.

Progress in India-China Relations

Diplomatic engagements between India and China have seen notable progress since the Kazan summit, with both sides working to maintain stability along the border. In December 2024, India and China held the 32nd Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting in New Delhi, where they agreed to sustain military and diplomatic communications.

Qian stated that the border situation has stabilized after years of tension, particularly following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. While he acknowledged that future negotiations might take time, he noted that both countries are prepared to move forward.

China’s Response to PM Modi’s Podcast Remarks

Responding to PM Modi’s statements in the Lex Fridman podcast, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning welcomed his positive outlook on bilateral ties. She reiterated that India and China, as two of the world’s largest developing economies, should work together for mutual success.

“Let me stress that in the 2,000-plus years of interactions, the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and learned from each other, contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress,” Mao Ning stated.

She also echoed recent remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, describing India-China relations as a “cooperative pas de deux”—a ballet-like partnership where both nations move in sync. Mao emphasized that China remains committed to implementing agreements between the two leaders and sees the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to enhance bilateral ties.

PM Modi’s Vision for India-China Relations

During his conversation with Lex Fridman, PM Modi acknowledged past tensions but stressed India’s commitment to constructive engagement with China. He highlighted the deep historical ties between the two nations and emphasized dialogue over discord.

“Our focus is to ensure that differences don’t turn into disputes,” PM Modi said. He further noted that his recent meeting with President Xi Jinping had led to progress in stabilizing the border situation. “We are working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020,” he added.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also extended an olive branch, stating that while boundary issues exist, they should not overshadow broader bilateral relations. “As the largest neighbors, both countries should be partners in each other’s success,” he said during a press conference in Beijing.

ALSO READ: What is ‘Mini Brazil’ PM Modi spoke about in his podcast

 

