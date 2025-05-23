Home
  Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik India In Moscow, Says Russia Is Attentive To The Problem Of Terrorism: We Want To Work Together With India | NewsX Exclusive

Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik India In Moscow, Says Russia Is Attentive To The Problem Of Terrorism: We Want To Work Together With India | NewsX Exclusive

The interview shed light on the significance of the delegation India is sending to Russia, focusing on providing firsthand information about an ongoing operation and its root causes.

Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik India In Moscow, Says Russia Is Attentive To The Problem Of Terrorism: We Want To Work Together With India | NewsX Exclusive

Dimitri Simes Jr


Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik India in Moscow, in an exclusive interview with NewsX, shared key insights as Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leads a multi-party Indian delegation to Russia.

The interview shed light on the significance of the delegation India is sending to Russia, focusing on providing firsthand information about an ongoing operation and its root causes. The speaker emphasised the importance of maintaining deep, bilateral dialogue between Russia and India concerning terrorism, as both nations face serious threats from terrorist groups.

While speaking to NewsX, Dimitri Simes Jr. said, “India is sending this delegation to Russia, and that they plan on giving us firsthand information about the operation itself, the root causes of the operation. I think it’s really good to maintain this sort of level of in-depth dialogue when it comes to the problem of terrorism because uh both Russia and India suffer from terrorism and both Russia and India have an interest in the stability of southern Asia, Central Asia because I want to remind your viewers that just last year Russia suffered from one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in its history during the Moscow concert hall attack.”

Dimitri continued, “And in that conglomeration, you had an interesting sort of you know dynamic where on the one hand the direct organiser of this attack was ISIS or Assan based in Afghanistan, but the attack was in many ways ordered and paid for and you know ultimately planned by the Ukrainian secret services. So we understand that a lot of these terrorist organizations in southern Asia pose not just a regional threat but a potentially global threat.”

The Head of Sputnik India in Moscow also told NewsX, “I want to you know note that the group which you mentioned is forbidden from Russia for this reason. So we’re very aware you know we’re very attentive to the problem of terrorism, and we want to work together with India, which has some of the best intelligence agencies in the world, to make sure that this, you know, scourge of terrorism doesn’t spread any further.”

Watch the interview here:

