Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce Ministry

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce Ministry

Officials in the ministry have said that there exists a possibility wherein US would reduce import duties if India addresses certain trade concerns.

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce Ministry

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump


The Commerce Ministry has said that discussions are ongoing with the United States of America to carve out a mutually beneficial trade deal. Implications of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are being closely examined by the ministry. The tariffs announced by Trump include a universal 10% duty on all imports into the US with an additional 16% to come into effect from April 10, 2025.

Officials in the ministry have said that there exists a possibility wherein US would reduce import duties if India addresses certain trade concerns. In this regard, discussions between the two sides are on to carve out a bilateral trade agreement. “These cover a wide range of issues of mutual interest including deepening supply chain integration. The ongoing talks are focused on enabling both nations to grow trade, investments and technology transfers. We remain in touch with the Trump Administration on these issues and expect to take them forward in the coming days,” said the Commerce Ministry in a statement.

“Before the reciprocal announcement, US tariff rates were among the lowest with simple average tariffs at 3.3% compared with India’s 17%,” said the White House in a statement. Currently America has a trade deficit amounting to $46 billion with India.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has called for a high-level meeting to assess the tariff order announced by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Filed under

Commerce Ministry Donald Trump tariffs

The Commerce Ministry has

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce...
Violent storms, including

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...
newsx

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda
Termination notices sent

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report
The White House has fired

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report
newsx

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive Damage

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture