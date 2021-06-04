MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that the process of disengagement remains unfinished. He added that the two sides have agreed that in the interim, they would maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents.

The Ministry of External Affairs recently confirmed an incomplete talk on the disengagement process along LAC. The Ministry on Thursday stated that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese troops remains unfinished. It is also added that early completion of disengagement in other areas could lessen disturbances in Eastern Ladakh that could lead to the retrieval of peace and tranquillity in the border areas improving the bilateral relation of both the nations.

“The process of disengagement remains unfinished. The two sides have agreed that in the interim, they would maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. As of now, there are almost 11 rounds of military talk on the issue of disengagement and de-escalation in the Eastern Ladakh but disengagement has only been completed at Pangong Tso(lake) without any progress in the talks for disengagement at Gogra and Hotsprings.

Army chief Gen Manoj Narvane said about India’s firm and non-escalatory move with China and added that the next rounds of talks would focus on the restoration of the status quo ante of April 2020.

But a defence official stated that there is no confirmation as to when the next round of talks would happen. This leaves an interrogation among the concerned citizens.