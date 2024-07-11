Disturbing Footage Shows Drunk Driver Crashing into Long Island Nail Salon, Resulting in Four Deaths Including NYPD Officer

A shocking video has surfaced showing the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a nail salon on Long Island, resulting in the deaths of an off-duty NYPD officer and three others, and injuring nine people.
The footage captures Steven Schwally driving a minivan that veers over a curb, briefly goes airborne, and then slams into Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park at high speed on June 28. An unidentified man steps out of a nearby business just in time to witness the van hurtling past him and crashing into the salon.
Screams are heard in the video as people rush out from nearby stores to assess the damage. The crash tragically claimed the life of 31-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, who was getting her nails done for a wedding she was to attend that day. Three others, Jiancai Chen, 37; Yan Xu, 41; and Meizi Zhang, 40, also lost their lives. Among the injured was a 12-year-old girl.
Emilia Rennhack’s newlywed husband, NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack, witnessed Schwally’s arraignment on July 1 in Suffolk County court, where Schwally faced charges of driving while intoxicated. A memorial service on July 6 in New Hyde Park saw thousands paying their respects to Rennhack.
Prosecutors revealed that Schwally admitted to drinking 18 beers prior to the crash. He is currently being held on $1 million bail with a court appearance scheduled for July 19. This incident is not Schwally’s first offence; records show he had a previous DWI charge from March 25, 2013, in Dix Hills, where he fled the scene after striking a mailbox and was later found asleep in his running vehicle. Schwally received three years probation after pleading guilty to that charge.