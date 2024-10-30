Diwali Celebration at Parliament Hill Called Off Amid Ongoing India-Canada Tensions

The office of Canada’s Leader of the Opposition has called off the annual Diwali celebration for the Indo-Canadian community, traditionally held on Parliament Hill, according to media reports. The decision comes amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, fueled by disagreements over last year’s killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Organizers of the event, the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), have expressed dismay, citing a lack of explanation from opposition leader Pierre Poilievre’s office.

Diwali Event Cancellation Sparks Outrage Among Indo-Canadians

For the past 23 years, the Diwali event on Parliament Hill has brought together Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs in celebration. This year, however, the OFIC received no explanation for the abrupt cancellation. In an open letter, the group accused Poilievre’s office of exhibiting “racial bias” by distancing itself from an event that holds cultural significance for Canada’s Indo-Canadian community.

Shiv Bhasker, OFIC President, voiced his concerns over the lack of communication, remarking, “The sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India, has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out.” He expressed disappointment that political leaders opted not to attend the celebration “particularly at such a delicate time,” sending a message that Indo-Canadians are viewed “not as fellow Canadians, but as outsiders.”

A Larger Problem of Systemic Biases, Says Diaspora Leader

Bhasker’s comments extended beyond the event itself, highlighting issues of racial bias and systemic discrimination in Canada. He explained that the decision to cancel the Diwali event underscored deeper biases still prevalent in Canadian society. “This is not just about a canceled Diwali event… it is about a much deeper, more insidious problem. Racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada, and this latest development has laid bare the systemic biases that still exist,” he said. Bhasker further emphasized, “We are proud Canadians, and our identity is rooted in this country, not in the political machinations of another nation.”

Demands for Apology and Action on Systemic Racism

Following the cancellation, OFIC has demanded an apology from Poilievre’s office, calling for immediate steps to address the “systemic racism and bias” they believe led to the decision. Bhasker urged the government to ensure that “no community in Canada is ever made to feel like second-class citizens because of their cultural or ethnic background.” The OFIC president also voiced disappointment that Poilievre turned what “should have been a moment of unity into one of division” by distancing himself from the event.