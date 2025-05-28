Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: ‘Only One REALLY BAD Thing – WWIII’ After Putin ‘Playing with Fire’ Comments

Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: ‘Only One REALLY BAD Thing – WWIII’ After Putin ‘Playing with Fire’ Comments

Medvedev, who led Russia as president from 2008 to 2012 and later served as prime minister until 2020, has become increasingly vocal in defending the Kremlin’s stance on Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: ‘Only One REALLY BAD Thing – WWIII’ After Putin ‘Playing with Fire’ Comments

Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: 'Only One REALLY BAD Thing - WWIII' After Putin 'Playing with Fire' Comments


Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has delivered a pointed warning to Donald Trump, cautioning him about the dangers of sparking a global conflict after the U.S. President accused Vladimir Putin of “playing with fire” in Ukraine.

Trump, speaking amid reports of escalating Russian missile and drone attacks that have resulted in numerous civilian deaths, said he would “absolutely” consider imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Medvedev’s WWIII Comment Adds Tension

In a blunt response, Medvedev took to X to issue a chilling reminder about the risks involved:
“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

Medvedev, who led Russia as president from 2008 to 2012 and later served as prime minister until 2020, has become increasingly vocal in defending the Kremlin’s stance on Ukraine.

Trump’s Outburst Reflects Growing Frustration

Over the weekend, Trump’s dissatisfaction with the conflict flared after a wave of Russian drone strikes claimed at least 13 lives in Ukraine. He reiterated his long-standing claim that he could end the war within a day, and expressed dismay at the lack of progress toward peace.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realise is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” Trump said on Tuesday.

While he stopped short of detailing what consequences Russia might face, multiple outlets including The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Trump is weighing the imposition of new sanctions, possibly as early as this week.

On Sunday, he confirmed to reporters that he is “absolutely” considering such measures.

Moscow Pushes Back, Points to Ukrainian Strikes

The Kremlin has so far remained silent on Trump’s latest remarks, but earlier Russian officials sought to deflect responsibility for the breakdown in peace negotiations.

Moscow claimed its recent military actions were retaliatory, triggered by intensified Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian civilians. Russian defense sources reported intercepting nearly 150 Ukrainian drones, including 33 aimed at the capital.

As diplomatic tension mounts, both sides appear to be digging in, leaving little room for optimism in the near term.

ALSO READ: ‘This War Is Part Of A Global Struggle’: Aleksander Dugin On Ukraine War, Trump, and the Future of a Multipolar World

 

Filed under

donald trump Russia Ukraine War vladimir putin

newsx

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film
From Stage Lights To Spot

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri
newsx

Jitesh Sharma Smashes MS Dhoni’s 7-Year-Old IPL Record: RCB Secures Thrilling 6-Wicket Win Over LSG
newsx

China’s Advanced H-6 Bombers Land On Disputed Woody Island In South China Sea
newsx

Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: ‘Only One REALLY BAD Thing – WWIII’ After Putin ‘Playing...
Cabinet Approves Major Ro

Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Jitesh Sharma Smashes MS Dhoni’s 7-Year-Old IPL Record: RCB Secures Thrilling 6-Wicket Win Over LSG

Jitesh Sharma Smashes MS Dhoni’s 7-Year-Old IPL Record: RCB Secures Thrilling 6-Wicket Win Over LSG

China’s Advanced H-6 Bombers Land On Disputed Woody Island In South China Sea

China’s Advanced H-6 Bombers Land On Disputed Woody Island In South China Sea

Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics

Cabinet Approves Major Road And Rail Projects To Strengthen National Logistics

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You