Medvedev, who led Russia as president from 2008 to 2012 and later served as prime minister until 2020, has become increasingly vocal in defending the Kremlin’s stance on Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev Warns Donald Trump: 'Only One REALLY BAD Thing - WWIII' After Putin 'Playing with Fire' Comments

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has delivered a pointed warning to Donald Trump, cautioning him about the dangers of sparking a global conflict after the U.S. President accused Vladimir Putin of “playing with fire” in Ukraine.

Trump, speaking amid reports of escalating Russian missile and drone attacks that have resulted in numerous civilian deaths, said he would “absolutely” consider imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Medvedev’s WWIII Comment Adds Tension

In a blunt response, Medvedev took to X to issue a chilling reminder about the risks involved:

“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

Regarding Trump’s words about Putin “playing with fire” and “really bad things” happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII.

— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 27, 2025

Trump’s Outburst Reflects Growing Frustration

Over the weekend, Trump’s dissatisfaction with the conflict flared after a wave of Russian drone strikes claimed at least 13 lives in Ukraine. He reiterated his long-standing claim that he could end the war within a day, and expressed dismay at the lack of progress toward peace.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realise is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” Trump said on Tuesday.

While he stopped short of detailing what consequences Russia might face, multiple outlets including The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Trump is weighing the imposition of new sanctions, possibly as early as this week.

On Sunday, he confirmed to reporters that he is “absolutely” considering such measures.

Moscow Pushes Back, Points to Ukrainian Strikes

The Kremlin has so far remained silent on Trump’s latest remarks, but earlier Russian officials sought to deflect responsibility for the breakdown in peace negotiations.

Moscow claimed its recent military actions were retaliatory, triggered by intensified Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian civilians. Russian defense sources reported intercepting nearly 150 Ukrainian drones, including 33 aimed at the capital.

As diplomatic tension mounts, both sides appear to be digging in, leaving little room for optimism in the near term.

