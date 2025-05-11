Do You Have Permission To Wear Heels? In This California Town You Might Need One

Before you toss your favorite pair of stilettos into your suitcase for a beachside getaway, you might want to double-check your destination—especially if you're heading to the postcard-perfect town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. This little town has a surprising rule that’s leaving many visitors scratching their heads.

According to travel vlogger Zory, who is based in San Francisco, it’s actually illegal to wear high heels in Carmel unless you have a special permit.

“Did You Know?” Moment Goes Viral

Zory took to Instagram to share the quirky rule with her followers, posting a video that quickly gained attention online. In the video, she’s seen walking through the town’s scenic, cobblestone streets as she drops the unexpected fact.

“Did you know it’s illegal to wear high heels in this town in California?” she wrote in the caption.

The video reveals that anyone who wants to wear shoes with heels taller than two inches must get a permit from City Hall before stepping out in them. The reason? The sidewalks and streets in Carmel are famously uneven, often due to tree roots and the town’s natural terrain, which makes walking in heels a bit of a hazard.

“The Conditions Are Not Great for High Heels”

“Let me tell you, the conditions are not great for high heels,” Zory says in the video as she points to the cobblestones and narrow alleys. “If you don’t want to break the law, you have to apply for a permit at City Hall. But don’t worry – it’s free, fast & easy. Plus, it makes for a great story,” she added.

She reassured her followers that getting the permit isn’t a hassle and even suggested it could be a fun and memorable part of visiting the town. “Once you have your permit, you can stroll around town, but let me tell you the conditions are not great for high heels,” she repeated with a laugh.

The Reason Behind the Rule

Zory also took time to explain the strange law in the comment section of her post. “This seemingly strange law was put in place by the city attorney in 1963 to protect the city from lawsuits caused by high-heeled shoe wearers tripping on uneven pavement affected by tree roots,” she wrote.

So, the rule wasn’t just about fashion—it was actually about legal liability and keeping both visitors and the city safe from accidents (and lawsuits).

Nine Lakh Views and Lots of Opinions

Zory’s video has racked up over 900,000 views and sparked a lively discussion online. Some people were shocked, while others were amused or even critical.

One commenter wrote, “That’s crazy, I had no idea!!”

Another added, “So instead of fixing their streets, they make something completely common illegal.”

A visitor to the town chimed in, saying, “I didn’t know heels were illegal there!! I’ve only ever worn flats in Carmel, so that’s a relief.”

But not everyone was convinced the rule is enforced. One user claimed, “I mean I have definitely worn high heels there and no one ever said anything. That’s so crazy LOL.”

A Town That Feels Like Europe

Carmel-by-the-Sea isn’t your typical California beach town. It’s a quaint, walkable village on the Central Coast, tucked along the Monterey Peninsula. The town covers just about one square mile but is packed with character. Its fairytale-like cottages, winding alleys, and cobblestone paths give it a European village vibe.

Carmel is also known for its beautiful beach—Carmel Beach—a crescent-shaped stretch of white sand that draws visitors from all over. According to The Wall Street Journal, the town boasts around 60 restaurants, 40 hotels, 100 art galleries and antique shops, and about 20 wine-tasting rooms, making it a favorite for art lovers, foodies, and beachgoers alike.

Not a Fashion Police Situation—But Still a Law

Even though the law is still technically on the books, it doesn’t seem like Carmel is out to arrest anyone for their footwear. In fact, many locals and visitors say they’ve worn high heels in town without any trouble.

But if you’re planning to walk the charming streets of Carmel in your favorite pumps, it might still be worth grabbing that free permit at City Hall—just in case. And if nothing else, it makes for a pretty great travel story.