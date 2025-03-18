Do You Know Sunita Williams Once Carried Bhagavad Gita To The International Space Station

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' journey isn't just about space exploration—it’s also a celebration of heritage. From carrying sacred texts to savoring Indian flavors, she has always found ways to stay connected to her roots, even among the stars.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have successfully undocked from the International Space Station and are now on their way back to Earth. After spending more than nine months aboard the ISS, they are preparing for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Celebrating Indian Roots

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has always carried a deep connection to her Indian roots, even as she journeys through the vast expanse of space. Born and raised in the United States, Williams has made a conscious effort to keep her cultural heritage close, whether by carrying sacred texts, celebrating Indian festivals, or sharing her love for Indian cuisine. Through her extraordinary missions, she has offered glimpses of how personal traditions can transcend Earth’s boundaries. Here are five remarkable instances when Sunita Williams brought a piece of India to space.

A firm believer that food is a powerful link to one’s culture, Williams ensured that Indian flavors accompanied her on her space mission aboard the Boeing Starliner. Among her selections was one of her favorite Indian snacks—samosas.

“Indian food! You can never get enough Indian food,” she remarked, expressing her deep appreciation for the cuisine she grew up with. NASA allows astronauts to customize their meal choices before launching, and for Williams, including samosas was a priority. More than just a culinary indulgence, carrying samosas into space was her way of staying connected to her heritage, proving that even in the vastness of the universe, the simplest comforts from home can make all the difference.

When Sunita Williams Took Bhagavad Gita to Space

Spirituality has always played a significant role in Williams’ life, and she carried that belief with her into space. During one of her missions, she took a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads along, drawing wisdom and strength from these sacred texts while orbiting the Earth.

“These books were quite appropriate to carry to space,” she shared, explaining how their teachings provided her with a sense of clarity and focus during long and isolating missions. In the endless silence of space, these scriptures became a source of comfort and introspection, reinforcing her belief that inner peace and spiritual grounding can be found anywhere—even among the stars.

Sunita Williams Carrying Lord Ganesha to Space

In yet another profound gesture of her cultural ties, Williams carried a small idol of Lord Ganesha on one of her space missions. The Hindu deity, known as the remover of obstacles, has always been a source of guidance for her, making it only natural for her to bring this symbol of faith along on her journey.

“He had to come with me to space,” she stated, underscoring the personal significance of this act. By taking Lord Ganesha with her beyond Earth’s atmosphere, Williams reinforced the idea that spirituality and cultural identity are not confined by geography. Her actions reflect the belief that faith can be a guiding force, even in the most extraordinary environments.

