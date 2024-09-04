Doctor and Alleged “Ketamine Queen” to Stand Trial For Supplying Drugs to Matthew Perry Before His Overdose Death

A California doctor and a woman accused of illegally supplying ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry before his fatal overdose are set to face trial

A California doctor and a woman accused of illegally supplying ketamine to “Friends” star Matthew Perry before his fatal overdose are set to face trial in March, according to court documents released on Tuesday. Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, identified by authorities as a known drug dealer nicknamed the “ketamine queen,” have both pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Perry’s death in October 2023.

Charges and Details of Perry’s Tragic Death

Matthew Perry, widely recognized for his role as Chandler Bing on the 1990s sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his Los Angeles home last year. An autopsy report concluded that the 54-year-old actor died due to the “acute effects” of ketamine combined with other factors that led him to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub. Perry had been open about his long history of substance abuse, which plagued him throughout his career.

Ketamine, a short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, is sometimes legally prescribed for depression and anxiety but is frequently abused by recreational users for its dissociative effects. Perry’s death, linked to this potent drug, has highlighted the dangers of illegal drug use and the complex issues surrounding prescription drug abuse.

The Defendants and Their Upcoming Trial

Dr. Plasencia and Sangha, accused of supplying Perry with the drug, are scheduled to be tried together in federal court in Los Angeles starting on March 4. Sangha, dubbed the “ketamine queen,” allegedly operated as a well-known dealer in the area, supplying drugs to multiple clients. The charges they face underscore the severity of illegal drug distribution, particularly when linked to high-profile overdose cases.

Other Defendants Plead Guilty

In addition to Plasencia and Sangha, three other defendants implicated in the case have agreed to plead guilty to charges related to Perry’s death. Their involvement further paints a grim picture of the network that provided Perry with the substances that ultimately led to his untimely demise.

The case has attracted significant media attention, not only due to Perry’s fame but also because it serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of drug abuse among celebrities and the legal responsibilities of those involved in supplying controlled substances.

