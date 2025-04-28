‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory Remarks

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has harshly criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his provocative remarks. Owaisi reminded Bhutto of the loss of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, at the hands of terrorists, urging him to reconsider his inflammatory rhetoric.

Amidst a growing diplomatic rift between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his provocative statements, urging caution in his rhetoric. Owaisi reminded Bhutto of the tragic assassination of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, by terrorists, questioning his understanding of the stakes involved in such inflammatory remarks.

Owaisi Responds to Bilawal Bhutto’s Provocative Statement

Owaisi’s remarks were prompted by Bhutto’s recent comment during a rally in which he threatened, “Indus is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow through it or our blood,” in reference to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (1960) following the Pahalgam terror attack. The former Pakistani foreign minister’s statement was seen as an escalation of tensions between the two countries, particularly after the deadly strike in Kashmir that claimed at least 26 lives and left many others injured.

When asked about Bhutto’s inflammatory rhetoric, Owaisi sharply responded, urging restraint. “Let’s not engage in childish commentary. Does he not remember what happened to his grandfather? Does he not remember what happened to his mother?” Owaisi said, referring to the 2007 assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, in a suicide bombing attributed to terrorist groups.

He continued, “His mother was killed by terrorists; hence, he shouldn’t be making such statements. Does he have any idea about who he is talking to and what he is saying?”

Owaisi on Pakistan’s Internal Struggles and Global Dependencies

Further criticizing Bhutto’s position, Owaisi questioned Pakistan’s internal stability, saying, “Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run your country and you are trying to stare us down.” His remarks highlight the challenges Pakistan faces in its domestic and international policy, particularly in relation to its dependence on foreign aid.

The diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following India’s decision to suspend the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. The 1960 agreement, a cornerstone of water-sharing between the two nations, has been a point of contention since the deadly attack in Pahalgam. India’s move, which is unprecedented, is seen as a direct response to the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Condemns Pakistan’s Role in Fomenting Sectarian Divisions in India

In his response to the rising tensions, Owaisi also pointed to Pakistan’s alleged role in trying to create communal divisions within India. He accused Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with other extremist factions like ISIS and IS-K, of attempting to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims in India, particularly in the Kashmir region.

“Whether it’s ISI, ISIS, IS-K, or the Pakistani deep state, they want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India. That is why they did it. That is why they targeted non-Muslims in Kashmir — to send a message that no non-Muslim can enter Kashmir,” Owaisi remarked, condemning these alleged efforts as part of a broader strategy to destabilize India.

Appeal for Unity and Calls for Action Against Pakistan

Owaisi further appealed to the citizens of India, urging them to set aside political differences in the face of external threats. “Hence, I appeal to our citizens: you may have political differences, but don’t let them succeed in their agenda by undermining our unity,” he said, emphasizing the importance of national solidarity.

In addition to these concerns, Owaisi called for Pakistan to be re-listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, citing Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorist activities. “I demand that Pakistan be added to the FATF greylist. They are financing terrorism using illegal money,” Owaisi asserted, continuing his calls for stronger international action against Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism.

