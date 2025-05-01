Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • DOGE-Driven Job Cuts Accounted For Over 281,450 Layoffs In the US This Year: Report

DOGE-Driven Job Cuts Accounted For Over 281,450 Layoffs In the US This Year: Report

Massive cost-cutting efforts led by Musk’s DOGE were responsible for nearly half of all job losses in the US so far this year, a report says.

DOGE-Driven Job Cuts Accounted For Over 281,450 Layoffs In the US This Year: Report


Massive cost-cutting efforts led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were responsible for nearly half of all job losses in the United States so far this year, CNN reported, citing a report released Thursday by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The report revealed that DOGE-driven reductions accounted for 281,452 layoffs, representing 48% of all job cuts in 2025 to date — a staggering 680% increase from the same period last year.

“Job cuts by the government represented the largest chunk of layoffs so far this year,” the report stated, linking the spike to Musk’s sweeping cost-trimming reforms under the DOGE.

According to the report, April alone saw 105,441 job cut announcements by US-based employers, a sharp rise from 64,789 in April 2024. While DOGE played a central role, the month’s total also reflected major announcements from UPS and Intel, which together accounted for 40,000 jobs, the report said. UPS confirmed plans to slash 20,000 positions as it automates operations and reduces its Amazon-related services. Intel is reportedly preparing a similar number of cuts, although the chipmaker has not formally disclosed details.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There is a clear trend of economic uncertainty weighing on businesses,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said, according to CNN. “Though the government cuts are front and center, we saw job cuts across sectors last month.”

According to CNN, the firm further noted that employers are being cautious amid macroeconomic volatility. “Generally, companies are citing the economy and new technology. Employers are slow to hire and limiting hiring plans as they wait and see what will happen with trade, supply chain, and consumer spending.”

ALSO READ: Did The Tesla Board Look To Replace Elon Musk? Here’s What The Company Says

Filed under

department of government efficiency DOGE Elon Musk

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
Mike Waltz’s resignatio

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?
newsx

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’
newsx

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar
newsx

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India
newsx

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After