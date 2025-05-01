Massive cost-cutting efforts led by Musk’s DOGE were responsible for nearly half of all job losses in the US so far this year, a report says.

Massive cost-cutting efforts led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were responsible for nearly half of all job losses in the United States so far this year, CNN reported, citing a report released Thursday by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The report revealed that DOGE-driven reductions accounted for 281,452 layoffs, representing 48% of all job cuts in 2025 to date — a staggering 680% increase from the same period last year.

“Job cuts by the government represented the largest chunk of layoffs so far this year,” the report stated, linking the spike to Musk’s sweeping cost-trimming reforms under the DOGE.

According to the report, April alone saw 105,441 job cut announcements by US-based employers, a sharp rise from 64,789 in April 2024. While DOGE played a central role, the month’s total also reflected major announcements from UPS and Intel, which together accounted for 40,000 jobs, the report said. UPS confirmed plans to slash 20,000 positions as it automates operations and reduces its Amazon-related services. Intel is reportedly preparing a similar number of cuts, although the chipmaker has not formally disclosed details.

“There is a clear trend of economic uncertainty weighing on businesses,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said, according to CNN. “Though the government cuts are front and center, we saw job cuts across sectors last month.”

According to CNN, the firm further noted that employers are being cautious amid macroeconomic volatility. “Generally, companies are citing the economy and new technology. Employers are slow to hire and limiting hiring plans as they wait and see what will happen with trade, supply chain, and consumer spending.”

