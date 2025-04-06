The Department of Justice has placed one of its attorneys on administrative leave following criticism over his handling of a case involving the erroneous deportation of a man to El Salvador.

The Department of Justice has placed one of its attorneys on administrative leave following criticism over his handling of a case involving the erroneous deportation of a man to El Salvador, a move that sparked intense scrutiny from the courts, Reuters reported on Sunday. The decision comes after District Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had been deported in violation of a previous court order, must be returned to Maryland by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The case revolves around Garcia’s deportation, which took place despite a federal court ruling that prohibited his removal from the US. Judge Xinis condemned the actions of the DOJ, describing the detention and deportation as “wholly lawless.” The ruling underlined that there were no legal grounds for Garcia’s arrest, detention, or removal, and that there was no evidence that he was wanted for any crimes in El Salvador.

During the court hearing on Friday, attorney Erez Reuveni was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why the government could not return Garcia to the U.S. when asked by Judge Xinis, the report said. Reuveni, who was handling the case, reportedly admitted he had failed to obtain an adequate answer from his superiors.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told “Fox News Sunday” that Reuveni had been placed on leave, effective Saturday. “It’s a pending matter right now. He was put on administrative leave by (Deputy U.S. Attorney) Todd Blanche on Saturday,” Bondi said, according to Reuters. “You have to vigorously argue on behalf of your client,” she reportedly said.

The Trump administration has acknowledged the mistake and is appealing the case.

