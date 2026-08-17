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Home > World News > “$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation

“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation

General Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 bounty for anyone who kills or captures a US military personnel, with the reward doubled to $60,000 if accomplished by an Iranian womam.

Iran has announced new bounties for the killing or capture of US soldiers amid escalating Middle East tensions. (Source:AI)
Iran has announced new bounties for the killing or capture of US soldiers amid escalating Middle East tensions. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 11:53 IST

In a fresh escalation amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, Iranian Army chief Major General Amir Hatami has announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier, according to reports. The reward would reportedly be doubled to $60,000 if the act is carried out by an Iranian woman. The announcement comes as Tehran continues to demand the withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East and tensions spread across the region.

Iran Steps Up Rhetoric Against US Forces

According to reports, Hatami said the bounty plan was drawn up after receiving a large number of requests from people seeking to participate in the campaign. The reported announcement follows months of hostilities that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including missile and drone facilities, and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. Iran has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of US troops from the region. The reported bounty also comes against the backdrop of continuing American military operations and retaliatory attacks by Iran and its allies.

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Yemen Front Adds to Regional Tensions

The conflict has increasingly spread beyond Iran’s borders, with Iran-aligned groups becoming involved in the wider confrontation. In Yemen, Houthi forces have escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping. The Houthis have also announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia has carried out retaliatory strikes in Yemen. US military casualties have also mounted during the conflict. While figures have varied because of changes to Pentagon reporting, US media have reported that 18 American service members had been killed since the war began by July.

The expanding confrontation involving Iran, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iran-aligned groups in Yemen and elsewhere has raised fears that the conflict could develop into a broader regional war, with potential consequences for energy supplies and key shipping routes.

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

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“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation
Tags: Amir Hatami bountyHouthi Red Sea blockadeIran bounty US troopsIran-US conflictMiddle East crisis 2026Tehran Middle East tensionsUS military Middle EastUS soldier reward

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“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation

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“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation
“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation
“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation
“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation

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